Haryana minister provides assistance to boy suffering from rare disease

By Agency News Desk

Chandigarh, May 18 (IANS) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has provided financial assistance to a boy who was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare and life-threatening blood disorder, as his family could not afford the high cost of the treatment.

Upon hearing about boy’s condition, the minister released Rs 15 lakh from the National Child Health Programme.

The funds were used to cover the cost of the treatment and other medical expenses, an official statement said.

The minister’s timely intervention and support have given boy a new lease of life and have brought hope to his family. The boy is undergoing treatment at the PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Vij on Thursday handed over a cheque of the second installment for Rs 5 lakh to the boy and wished him good health.

Earlier, Rs 10 lakh was given for the treatment of the child. The boy and his family members thanked the Health Minister.

Also due to the efforts of the Health Minister, the aplastic anemia disease is included in the National Child Health Programme and now the patient suffering from it can get financial assistance for the treatment.

–IANS

vg/uk/

