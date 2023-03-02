scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Health ministry discusses leveraging Pandemic Fund for Global South under G20 Presidency

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Union Health Ministry on Thursday organised a seminar in collaboration with The Pandemic Fund to explore potential role of Indian health organisations as Implementing Entities of the funds here.

The orientation seminar focussed on the functioning of the pandemic fund and its recently announced First Call for Proposals. Further, discussions were also held to explore potential role of Indian health organisations as Implementing Entities of the Pandemic Fund.A

The seminar was chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. Priya Basu, Executive Head of The Pandemic Fund Secretariat also participated in it.

Bhushan emphasised on the need for global health cooperation and sharing of knowledge and resources especially for LMICs. He underscored the prowess of Indian health organisations in disease surveillance and Pandemic PPR to call attention to their potential as Implementing Entities in the Pandemic Fund.

The Union Secretary expanded upon the support already being extended by India in the South-East Asia region for disease surveillance and health systems strengthening to underscore the country’s credentials.

Citing India’s comprehensive management of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhushan noted that India’s capacity in disease surveillance and PPR would hold in good stead. He further highlighted globally acclaimed initiatives such as PM-ABHIM; CoWIN; Aarogya Setu and eSanjeevani in this regard. He also commended the different stakeholders for their relentless efforts towards the creation of the Pandemic Fund calling it an important initiative in the quest for building a resilient and fit-for-purpose Global Health Architecture.

Additional Secretary health Lav Agarwal called for prioritization of India’s G20 Health Priorities in the Call of Proposals of the Pandemic Fund. Specifically, he underscored the need for creation of an end-to-end Global Medical Countermeasures Coordination Platform for ensuring accessibility, and availability of safe, effective, quality, and affordable medical countermeasures (VTDs) for all.

He emphasised that as chair of the G20 Presidency, India aims to achieve convergence in discussions and efforts across various multilateral fora engaged in health cooperation and work towards integrated action.

Priya Basu introduced the Pandemic Fund and delivered an orientation session on the working of the fund and its priority areas. While noting India’s contributions and role in the formation of The Pandemic Fund, Basu expressed enthusiasm in collaborating with Indian health organisations in the future and looked forward to receiving proposals from India for first funding call.

Officials from ICMR and NCDC presented India’s progress in Diseases Surveillance and Pandemic Preparedness and shared their inputs on possible areas of contribution to The Pandemic Fund as potential Implementing Entities.A

–IANS

avr/

Previous article
Indian researchers find antibiotic combo best for severe scrub typhus
Next article
Drake regrets namechecking exes in songs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Swiggy sells Cloud Kitchen biz to Kitchens@ as food delivery growth slows down

Technology

Qualcomm expects Apple may use its own 5G modems in iPhones

News

BSF Jawan's patriotism trumps passion for music at Telugu Indian Idol 2 auditions

News

Ahead of Oscars, Ram Charan soaks in the 'LA vibes'

News

Disha Patani wishes 'Tiggy' Tiger Shroff, calls him 'beautiful'

Sports

Bumrah likely to fly to New Zealand for back surgery: Report

News

Chris Pine reveals what was said in unaired 'spit-gate' incident with Harry Styles

Technology

Oracle helping agri-retail platform IFFCO eBazar serve millions of farmers

Technology

91Springboard, Google empowers 183 Indian women entrepreneurs

Technology

Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to freeze Streaks

Technology

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot with improved audio in India

News

Drake regrets namechecking exes in songs

Health & Lifestyle

Indian researchers find antibiotic combo best for severe scrub typhus

Sports

New Zealand to play T20I series against UAE in August

Lyrics

Stebin Ben and Jasmin Bhasin – Teri Yaadein Song Lyrics

News

Salman Khan launches upbeat dance number ‘Billi Billi’ from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

News

Jackky Bhagnani shares action BTS pic of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' from Scotland

News

Jackie Shroff wishes Tiger on birthday with collage of throwback images

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US