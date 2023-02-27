scorecardresearch
Himachal Governor hospitalised in Noida after chest pain

By News Bureau

Noida, Feb 27 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was admitted to a hospital here after he complained of chest pain and physical discomfort.

Shukla was rushed to Kailash Hospital located in Sector-27 of Noida late on Sunday night, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to the hospital staff, his condition is stable and he has been kept under observation.

Shukla hails from Rudrapur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district. He has been a four-time MLA, three-time Union Minister and a member of the Rajya Sabha.

–IANS

pkt/fs/shb/

Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for wearing short black dress; Fans call her Uorfi Javed
Musk feels AI existential anxiety
