scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

History of Goa Revolution Day will be included in textbook: CM Sawant

By Agency News Desk

Panaji, June 18 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday announced that the history of Goa Revolution Day (June 18, 1946) will be introduced in the History text book of Class 11 from the next academic year.

Sawant was speaking at the state-level function of Goa Revolution Day at Martyr’s Memorial at Azad Maidan Panjim.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of Goa Revolution Day, the chief minister said: “On June 18, 1946 Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Dr Juliao Menezes led the initiative to resist persecution by Portuguese rulers and people of the Goa started mass revolution to take back their homeland from Portuguese.

“History of Goa revolution day is already included in the syllabus of IV standard Gomantak Bhal Bhartiya textbook. However this history will also be introduced in the History text book of Class 11 from the next academic year,” Sawant said.

Sawant informed that within one and half month the pending pension of Freedom fighters will be processed immediately.

Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai said that freedom is not only confined to political but also social and economic freedom.

“We can proudly say our system is developing day by day and our Indian Constitution is accepted as one of the finest in the world,” he said.

Pillai also recalled the contribution of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia and Dr Juliao Menezes, who fought against the Portuguese regime and said their contribution should be passed on to the new generation.

“Goa having the highest per capita income will be able to make the best, affluent State in the country,” he said.

–IANS

sbk/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Meta introduces generative AI model for speech 'Voicebox'
Next article
Microsoft no longer making new Xbox One games
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Microsoft no longer making new Xbox One games

Technology

Meta introduces generative AI model for speech 'Voicebox'

Technology

Electric truck maker Nikola to lay off 270 employees

Technology

Google announces general availability of 3rd-party smart chips in Docs

News

Father's Day: When Mohit Dagga's wife, daughter made him a 'Superdad' cake

News

Kangana Ranaut misses Irrfan Khan's 'humour', 'charm' as an actor

Health & Lifestyle

Fever cases go up in Kerala, death toll reaches 23

News

Adipurush dialogues to be revamped

Health & Lifestyle

Allergy season drags Japan's economy of $2.74 bn in spending: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Heatwave death toll rises to 54 in UP's Ballia

Technology

Health-tech firm Mojocare slashes workforce by over 80%

Health & Lifestyle

The aeronautical engineer who became a master storyteller (IANS Column: Bookends)

News

Nikhil Siddhartha is a man on a mission with a machine gun in 'Spy' poster

News

Arbaaz shares unseen pictures of father Salim Khan with Javed Akhtar and Salman

Technology

WhatsApp may soon add Meta Quest compatibility on Android beta

News

'Squid Game' Season 2 reveals returning, new cast members; will premiere in 2024

Technology

This is why some people's sex lives sizzled while others' fizzled during Covid

News

Multiple gunshot victims reported at EDM concert in the US

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US