scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

How human immune system detects Covid

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 9 (IANS) Researchers have found a human immune system ‘tripwire’ that detects various viruses, including SARS-Cov-2, which cause Covid-19.

The study, published in the journal PLOS Biology, described a previously unknown inflammasome immune protein known as CARD8.

Inflammasomes make up an intricate system of molecular sensors that our bodies use to sound an alarm when an infection occurs.

However, the mechanisms behind these sensors, which initiate responses to threats such as invading pathogens, and how they operate has been an area of intrigue for immunologists.

The study showed that CARD8 functions differently among various species and even varies between individuals in the human population.

The findings resulted from a series of experiments across human cell lines and an analysis of CARD8 genetic variation in mammalian species.

“In a version of CARD8, we found that some humans have lost the ability to sense coronavirus infections based on a single genetic difference but have gained the ability to sense viruses in a different family, the enteroviruses — which includes rhinovirus (common cold) and poliovirus,” said Matt Daugherty, Associate Professor in the Department of Molecular Biology at the University of Washington.

“So that means it’s an evolutionary tradeoff and CARD8 diversity in humans impacts which viruses can be sensed and which ones cannot.”

The research team found that the bat version of CARD8 is not able to sense coronaviruses. This could explain how coronaviruses are able to infect bats so easily and become a virus “reservoir.”

The findings provide evidence that CARD8 has evolved substantially across different species of mammals and individual humans.

“Our findings establish CARD8 as a rapidly evolving, polymorphic, innate immune sensor of positive-sense RNA viruses.”

Daugherty said researchers have only found the tip of the iceberg in terms of the way immune sensors sound the alarm about pathogens and infection.

“It’s amazing to see this evolutionary balance of one virus to another going from sensing to not sensing — it’s mind-blowing,” said Daugherty.

More studies are needed to thoroughly determine CARD8’s role in the severity of Covid-19 infections and long Covid symptoms.

“It is tempting to speculate that diminished CARD8 inflammasome activation may be a contributing factor to variation in Covid-19 disease outcomes, and more generally for other human pathogenic coronavirus and picornavirus infections,” the researchers said.

–IANS

rvt/prw/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Instagram suffers major global outage, users react
Next article
'Me Too' case: Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan issued notice to provide evidence
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Brightest gamma-ray burst powered likely by unique jet structure: NASA

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan sizzles in a black gown; Fans call her timeless beauty

News

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 teaser released

News

When Kavita Kaushik was mistaken for a real police officer

News

Akshay, Sunny, Ranbir to battle it out for box-office honours on Aug 11

Sports

CLOSE-IN: India needed to play a few practice games before WTC Final (IANS column)

Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023: India gear up for Japan challenge in semifinals

Sports

Ashes 2023: England have slightly different plans for Smith this time, says Ollie Pope

News

Wamiqa Gabbi: Feels good to fit into my old clothes

Technology

Boeing sued over claims of theft of IP related to NASA's Artemis mission

News

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen to get divorced; the latter says will remain mom and dad to his daughter

Technology

Meta testing Reels on Quest headset

Technology

realme's Madhav Sheth likely to head rival Honor India amid top exodus

News

How 'Never Have I Ever' amped up Richa Moorjani 'confidence' on set

News

'Me Too' case: Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan issued notice to provide evidence

Technology

Instagram suffers major global outage, users react

News

Chart-Toppers Return: After Malang Sajna, Sachet-Parampara brace to make you their ‘Deewani’!

News

'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo hopes Gabriel 'owns up to his mistake'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US