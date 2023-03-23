scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

How new medtech is helping India fight tuberculosis?

By News Bureau

World Tuberculosis Day is observed every year on March 24. "Yes! We can end TB!" is the theme for this year, and urges leaders from around the world to act to stop the TB epidemic.

TB afflicts more than 10 million people each year. India contributes to over 30 per cent of the global TB burden. In 2021, India had estimated 30 lakh new TB cases. About 38 per cent of the global TB deaths took place in India.

The disease is preventable, treatable, and curable, but early diagnosis remains the key. Accurate diagnosis of TB early in the infection cycle can help accelerate therapy and curb the spread of the disease.

"Given the current infrastructure in India, the early diagnosis of TB continues to be the biggest hurdle in treatment compliance. For TB to be completely eradicated, we need a public health infrastructure that is equipped to detect infectious pulmonary cases early before the disease has a chance to spread," Pavan Choudary, Chairman, Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), told IANS.

AI and ML have shown more promise in automating early detection, more than the traditional screening for TB via a simple lung X-ray.

AI-powered deep learning neural networks are increasingly being used to analyse medical images, such as chest radiographs or x-rays.

"Modern advances in digital radiology, AI/ML and Nucleic Acid Amplification techniques have now come together to provide rapid, accurate and affordable diagnostics across multiple settings including remote point of care locations, without the need to have well-trained technicians or very extensive infrastructure," Chandrasekhar Nair, Director & CTO, Molbio Diagnostics, told IANS.

"India is the first country globally to roll out point of care molecular detection of TB as a replacement to sputum smear microscopy even at remote locations across the country. This results in very early diagnosis of TB patients and their enrollment in the cascade of care of the National TB elimination programme," he said.

Further, India has deployed digital health platforms like India’s ‘Nikshay’ which integrate all TB patient diagnosis and monitoring data, including patient nutrition, have started making a significant difference in the management of TB care in India.

A few states in India have also integrated private players for last-mile delivery of TB drugs. Various adherence solutions from the low-cost 99 dots using SMS services, video observed therapy to IoT-based pill boxes are improving adherence to therapy and leveraging technology to provide an alternative to directly observed therapy methodology.

Speaking to IANS, Chandra Ganjoo, Group Chief Executive Officer, Trivitron Healthcare highlighted that advancements including the PCR/NAAT based molecular diagnostic tests, digital X-rays, telemedicine, mobile apps and wearable devices, electronic health records among others have made diagnosis of TB in India faster, more accurate, and more accessible to patients, especially those living in remote areas.

"These have also improved the overall TB treatment outcomes, reduced the burden of the disease, and saved countless lives," Ganjoo said.

Besides early detection, "AI and ML are also helping accelerate the development of new drugs and therapies for TB by identifying new drug targets and biomarkers, designing more effective drugs, and optimising clinical trial design," Ganjoo said.

But it remains to evaluate the cost effectiveness of these diagnostic solutions.

According to Susmita Chatterjee, Senior Health Economist, The George Institute for Global Health, India, in the process of TB elimination efforts of the country, the economic consequence of the disease is generally ignored.

In a recent study conducted by the George Institute, and published in the journal PLOS Global Public Health, researchers observed that the total cost of TB treatment from the onset of symptoms to one-year post-treatment ranged from Rs 26,500-30,500 per patient despite free diagnosis and treatment provided by the government.

"The major reason for high cost associated with TB treatment is because the patients with TB symptoms visit on average 12 healthcare providers before they are diagnosed as TB and during this period, they spend about 58 per cent of their total treatment cost," said Chaterjee, while stressing the need for reduction of cost incurred before initiation of treatment.

(Rachel V Thomas can be contacted rachel.t@ians.in)

–IANS<br>rvt/vd

A

<br>

Previous article
Aneri Vajani on her latest track: 'Gham' is all about love & relationships
Next article
Covid infection before vaccination lowers immunity: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Covid infection before vaccination lowers immunity: Study

News

Aneri Vajani on her latest track: 'Gham' is all about love & relationships

News

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Namastey London' completes 16 years, he calls it a 'special film' for him

Sports

Jr Women Zonal C'ships: Top teams continue to win in their respective zones

News

My role is similar to Kareena Kapoor's character in 'Jab We Met': Deepika Aggarwal

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Harry Kane bidding to become England's highest goal scorer

Sports

We'll have to wait and see: Cummins on Warner opening the batting in WTC final, Ashes

News

Monika Singh on being part of Bollywood: My vision is clear, soon I will be there

News

Mindy's 'still processing' receiving National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden

News

Manmohan Tiwari was sceptical about playing a flirtatious character in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'

News

Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves not open to Bollywood offers

News

Jennifer Aniston mocked for bad boyfriends by Adam Sandler

News

'United Kacche' trailer: Sunil Grover plays an Indian immigrant in UK

News

Jasmin on doing a Punjabi film: Want to live up to expectations of the audience

News

Showing similarities between lockdown, partition was deeply personal for Anubhav Sinha

News

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli merge their non-profit initiatives to help those in need

News

Abdu Rozik’s team issues a statement blaming Mc Stan’s management for damaging his car

News

Why Belli was apprehensive of raising baby jumbo Raghu

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US