scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

How yoga is beneficial for our overall health

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Embracing yoga as a holistic approach can help prevent cancer, boost heart health as well as enable a person live an active and healthy life, said doctors on International Yoga Day on Wednesday.

Various studies have shown the health benefits associated with yoga.

A recent study led by the University of Rochester Medical Centre and not peer-reviewed yet, showed that yoga significantly reduced inflammation — a hallmark of cancer that can both promote and constrain tumours, and also lead to spread around the body — among cancer survivors.

Yoga was also found to be better at helping relieve fatigue and maintain quality of life, the researchers found.

“Yoga possesses an incredible ability to enhance our overall health and well-being. It can potentially bring about a transformative impact on preventing the risk of cancer. Yoga plays a vital role in diminishing chronic inflammation, alleviating stress, and enhancing blood circulation, thus shielding our bodies against the development of cancer,” Dr Ravinuthula V RaghuNandan, Senior Consultant Radiation Oncologist at HCG MNR Cancer Centre, Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, told IANS.

“In addition, profound relaxation through yoga improves sleep patterns, boosts our energy levels, and enhances mental clarity, enabling us to make healthier lifestyle choices. One should embrace yoga as a holistic approach to cancer prevention and empower themselves to actively safeguard their well-being, fostering a life filled with vitality and wellness,” he added.

Yoga is also known to be beneficial for boosting heart health.

A pilot study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, showed that yoga decreased systolic blood pressure and resting heart rate, which reduced 10-year cardiovascular risk.

“All forms of exercise and movement improve metabolism. Yoga, in particular, is a great way to keep your blood pressure and blood sugar levels under check. It is also known to contribute toA arterial relaxation, which is a very significant contribution,” Dr. Tilak Suvarna, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, told IANS.

The alarming surge in early-age heart attacks among Indians can be attributed to the profound transformation in lifestyle choices and dietary patterns. In combating cardiac-related issues, yoga emerges as a pivotal practice, fostering both prevention and recovery, the experts said.

Further, stress has emerged as a formidable adversary, putting a tremendous strain on the heart.

“Yoga promotes relaxation, reduces stress, lowers blood pressure, and improves overall circulation, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease and aiding in the management of cardiac-related conditions,” Dr Rahul Chandola, Cardiologist and Founder-Chairman, Institute of Heart Lungs Diseases & Research Centre, New Delhi, told IANS.

Dr Chandola said even for those with busy schedules, a few minutes of simple yoga practice, such as the transformative breathing exercise, can work wonders.

“Whether you find yourself in a car or at the office, this accessible practice brings focus to our breath, nurturing our cardiovascular well-being as well as our lung health,” he said.

“Today, Yoga has become a perfect ingredient for a happy and healthy lifestyle. It’s time we adopt this great way of life to beat challenges of modern lifestyle like stress, hypertension, and other health problems,” Dr Deepak Sharma, Consultant Pulmonologist, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, New Delhi, told IANS.

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
It’s a baby boy! Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are blessed with baby boy
This May Also Interest You
News

It’s a baby boy! Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are blessed with baby boy

News

'Wednesday' overtakes 'Stranger Things' Season 4 as most watched English show

News

Pakistani fans slam 'Bollywoodwallahs' on 'Pasoori' remake in Kartik, Kiara's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

News

'Sun Sajni' singer Piyush Mehroliyaa didn't know his voice will be used for Kartik Aaryan

News

Jisshu Sengupta opens up about working with Kajol, Tanuja; draws similarities

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev calls Abhishek Malhan as dogla insaan

News

Yoga helps Shilpa Shetty stay calm focused, weight training does the trick for strength

Health & Lifestyle

Eating disorders, self-harm rose among teenage girls during pandemic: Lancet

Technology

India sees 3-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally

Technology

Samsung bringing interactive yoga experience on TVs

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively

News

Sunny Leone opts for Hot Yoga because it cleanses body of toxins

Sports

Ashes 2023: We've beaten Australia in England, we didn't need 'Bazball', says Nasser Hussain

News

Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan: You loved being a father more than being an actor

News

Lisa Rinna to star in 'American Horror Stories' Season 3

News

Adele told Stallone offer to buy his house was 'no deal' without Rocky statue

Sports

Ashes 2023: Credit to Australia, they were just too good for us, says James Anderson after narrow loss in opening Test

News

Hayley Atwell praises Tom Cruise for having 'childlike wonder about movies'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US