Hyderabad man dies while playing badminton

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, March 1 (IANS) In yet another incident, a man died of suspected cardiac arrest while playing badminton in Hyderabad, officials said.

The man, identified as Shyam Yadav, 38, collapsed and died on the badminton court while playing the game at Jayashankar Indoor Stadium Lalapet late on Tuesday evening.

Yadav, a private company employee, used to regularly play badminton at the indoor stadium after returning from office. On Tuesday, he collapsed while playing a game with some friends. They rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

This is the fourth such incident in Telangana in 10 days. CCTV footage of these incidents have gone viral on social media. Visuals of young men collapsing while working out in the gym or dancing during the wedding or playing games have shocked people.

On February 25, a 19-year-old collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding of his relative in Nirmal district.

Mutyam, a native of Maharashtra, was dancing at the wedding reception of a relative in Pardi Avillage of Kubeer mandal of Nirmal.

A 24-year-old police constable died of cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad on February 22.

On February 20, a man collapsed and died during a Haldi ceremony as part of the wedding of his relative in Hyderabad. The40-year-old man was applying turmeric to the groom when he suddenly collapsed and died before he could be taken to a hospital.

–IANS

ms/vd

Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya continue Cinderella run with stunning last-gasp win over Punjab to reach final
Delhi sees rise in flu cases with cough lasting for two weeks
