scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Hyderabad traffic police constable saves life with CPR

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (IANS) A traffic police constable in Hyderabad has won many hearts by saving the life of a young man by administering CPR after he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

D. Rajashekhar, attached to Rajendranagar police station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, performed CPR on a man whi collapsed at a bus stand at Aramghar crossroads.

As the man was lying on the ground, the constable showed presence of mind and did CPR to revive him. The man, identified as Balarju, was later shifted to a hospital, where he is recovering.

The constable’s gesture has come for praise from Telangana Health Minister T. Harish Rao. The minister took to Twitter to appreciate the cop for doing a commendable job in saving precious life by immediately doing CPR.

Harish Rao said the government will conduct CPR training to all frontline employees and workers next week in view of increasing reports of such incidents.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi also appreciated the constable. “Salute to Cyberabad Traffic Police Constable Rajashekhar for his alertness & timely CPR that saved a life today. Sri Rajashekhar, In going beyond your duty & showing compassion to a fellow human you have set an example of humanity & for a caring & friendly police!!” he tweeted.

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar appreciated Rajasekhar’s bravery. He called it the unwavering commitment towards the public. The exceptional action of Rajashekhar, his swift and effective administration of CPR saved the life in a critical situation, he said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra commended Rajashekhar’s timely act. He said the constable’s effective administration of CPR saved the life of a young man.

He appreciated Rajashekhar’s spontaneity and dutifulness and presented him a reward.

–IANS

ms/vd

Previous article
Young Hyderabad cop died while working out at gym
Next article
Study confirms genetic link between migraine and blood sugar
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Cleaner air may boost children's lung capacity: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Kazakhstan boy, 9, gets new life in India's first paediatric living donor intestine transplant

Health & Lifestyle

'Will be mental torture…': SC on a plea for postponing NEET-PG exam

Health & Lifestyle

Nasal decongestants may be linked to seizures, stroke: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Study confirms genetic link between migraine and blood sugar

Health & Lifestyle

Young Hyderabad cop died while working out at gym

Health & Lifestyle

Over 3.4mn lives saved by India's Covid vax strategy: Mandaviya

Sports

National rowing: Services stamp authority; Satnam upsets Olympian Arvind for 'special win'

News

Radhika Madan starrer ‘Sanaa’ opens to rave reviews

News

Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan set for untitled international project

News

Swapnil Joshi: 'I feel I could have done every shot, scene better'

Sports

U21 Women's Hockey League: Salute Academy, Odisha Hostel, Har Academy win league matches

News

Manoj Bajpayee: My impact on people’s minds is about respect, admiration & love

Sports

National Equestrian C'ship: Top guns qualify for the next round of Dressage events

News

Javed Akhtar: Pakistani youth wishes to have good relationships with India

Sports

Viewership data says Nagpur Test between India-Australia is third highest-rated bilateral Test in last five years

Sports

Bengaluru Open: India's Anirudh-Prashanth storm into doubles final; Medjedovic shocks top seed Tseng in singles

Sports

PVL 2023: Our best is yet to come, says Kolkata Thunderbolts captain Ashwal Rai

News

How MC Stan now relates to ‘Playground S2’ contestants

Sports

President Draupadi Murmu is an inspiration for all of us, say women gamers at Skyesports Grand Slam 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US