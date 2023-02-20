IIIT-Delhi, AIIMS will work together in AI, ML, biomedical research

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) will work together in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Computational Genomics for advancing clinical medicine, public health and biomedical research.

The focus of the collaboration will be on improving patient care, outcomes, and healthcare delivery through the development of innovative technologies.

The two institutions will also engage in joint research and training, the exchange of faculty and students, and the organisation of workshops and seminars to promote collaboration in the field of digital health.

IIIT-Delhi, Director, Prof. Ranjan Bose said, “This forward-looking tie up will enable joint research related to digital health, developing technology solutions for secure digital health applications, and jointly applying for external research funding, among other joint research and developmental activities.”

“There are several points of common interests, including AI and ML for healthcare, therapeutic design using computational techniques, m-Health, digital solutions for sustainable development goals, patient data safety, cybersecurity, computational genomics, and universal health coverage framework. There is also provision for identifying and supporting intramural funding for co-funded projects.”

The collaboration will also focus on developing a universal health coverage framework under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which will help to ensure that all citizens have access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

AIIMS Director, Prof. Srinivas said, that it was a platform for getting together faculties with diverse domains from two top notch institutions and facilitating them to converge towards attaining objectives which may have a direct impact on patient health care and research in multiple areas.

Dr. Tavpritesh Sethi, Head of the Centre of Excellence in Healthcare at IIIT-Delhi said that AIIMS and IIIT-Delhi have jointly pioneered numerous AI solutions including predictive models for sepsis, gastrointestinal tuberculosis and antimicrobial resistance among others.

This new initiative expands the scope to the development of an indigenous sandbox environment for developing and validating artificial intelligence solutions that will positively impact patient care delivery and biomedical research in India, Sethi said.

