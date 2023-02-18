scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Increasing physical activity could save lives, billions of euros: Report

By News Bureau

Copenhagen, Feb 18 (IANS) Increasing physical activity could save lives and billions of euros of health care costs annually in the European Union (EU), according to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) here.

Increasing physical activity to the minimum level recommended by the WHO could prevent 11.5 million new cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by 2050, avoid thousands of unnecessary deaths, and save the EU billions of euros annually in health care costs, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the report.

“Our modelling study clearly shows that increasing physical activity levels is not only great for health — it will create a positive effect for the economy of any country, returning 1.7 euro ($1.8) in economic benefits for every euro invested,” said Michele Cecchini who leads the OECD program of work on public health.

Following the WHO recommendation of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, EU citizens would prevent over 10,000 premature deaths in the region each year, according to the report “Step up! Tackling the Burden of Insufficient Physical Activity in Europe”.

In addition, the report presents estimated potential economic benefits of increased physical activity in purchasing power parities (PPPs) — the rates of currency conversion that equalise the purchasing power of different currencies by eliminating the differences in price levels between countries.

The EU nations, according to the report, are expected to save an average of 0.6 per cent of their health care budgets if they address the issue of physical inactivity among the entire population. This amounts to almost 8 billion euros PPPs annually.

“The report provides evidence that investing in policies that promote physical activity not only improves individual well-being and population health, but also pays economic dividends,” said Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe.

However, other significant findings from the study show that every third person in the EU does not engage in an adequate amount of physical activity, with 45 per cent of respondents saying they “never exercise or play sport.” The highest burden of insufficient physical activity on regional health care spending is found in Germany, Italy, and France.

This is causing millions of cases of the four most lethal NCDs: cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes, “ruining people’s health and often their financial well-being and burdening economies,” the report has said.

–IANS

int/sha

Previous article
'Sanjeevani' drones to transport bio-medical supplies
Next article
Yadgir water contamination case: K'taka Lokayukta take suo motu cognisance
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Yadgir water contamination case: K'taka Lokayukta take suo motu cognisance

Health & Lifestyle

'Sanjeevani' drones to transport bio-medical supplies

Health & Lifestyle

MP doctors end protest over 'Seat leaving bond', other issues after CM's assurance

Health & Lifestyle

Three-day Garden Tourism Festival begins at Garden of Five Senses

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy's throat cancer treatment progressing well

Health & Lifestyle

Covid virus can be detected in tears sampled by ocular swab: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Covid provides long-lasting natural immunity, says large Lancet study

Health & Lifestyle

Parents allege doctors left gauze in girl's throat after surgery

Health & Lifestyle

Online sale of drugs: CAIT urges Health Minister to implement Rajnath-led GoM recommendations

News

Rohit Choudhary's role in 'Gadar 2' was extended after he impressed director

News

Ayushmann Khurrana named as UNICEF National Ambassador for Child Rights

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nikita Rawal: Egg freezing gives best of both worlds – career & family

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Amit Jain comes forward to help mother-daughter duo in cake-baking business

News

Biggest Thali gets named after Sonu Sood

News

Nikhita Gandhi talks about 'memorable V-Day' performance with Ranbir Kapoor

News

Abhijeet Bhattacharya chuffed with response to new version of 'Main Khiladi'

News

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ action director Casey O’Neill says SRK, Tom Cruise has similar passion, dedication

News

Sonu Sood: I don’t think people with emotions can survive in politics

News

Sonu Sood shares how CCL opened doors for actors in regional film industry

News

Lakshmi Manchu releases rendition of Adi Shankara's hymn on Shivaratri

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US