India committed to eliminating lymphatic filariasis by 2027: Mandaviya

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said India is committed to eliminating lymphatic filariasis (LF) by 2027, three years ahead of the global target through a mission mode, multi-partner, and multi-sector targeted drive.

In his address after inaugurating the second phase of the Annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) initiative, here, in presence of Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharti Pravin Pawar and SP Singh Baghel, he said that they will be able to eliminate this disease from the country through ‘jan bhagidaari’ (people’s participation).

Mandaviya also emphasised on enhancing synergy between state and Central governments for ensuring a healthier nation for all.

Enumerating the success of Jan Andolan (people’s movement) in health by citing the example of Ni-kshay Mitra among others, he said: “Community engagement will contribute significantly in garnering success in this mission by the involvement of all stakeholders starting from the grassroot levels.”

Underscoring the wide reach of mass movement, the Minister said: “Incorporating awareness generation, and ensuring communication campaigns at villages, panchayats will galvanise the movement leading to wide reach across the nation.”

On the occasion, Mandaviya also launched National Guidelines for Clinical Management of Dengue Fever 2023 and Chikungunya Fever.

