scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

India has not explored the horror genre in its truest form: Filmmaker Sapna Bhavnani

By News Bureau

<br>When Bhavnani first wrote a horror story ‘Bearlike Man’ that was selected at BIFAN (Korea), the largest genre festival in Asia, she found herself to be the first Indian woman director to be on the platform ever.

"We were practically non-existent in that space. Over the three decades I looked at, 9.9 per cent of directors were women. Horror comes with just 5.9 per cent of directors being women and Sci-fi – 2.8 per cent. I find this statistic offensive. Wench 2022 showcased 47 horror /sci-fi/fantasy films — 43 of them directed by women," she tells IANS.

Believing that India has not really explored horror in its truest potential or form, the filmmaker feels there is no better medium to highlight social change than this genre.

"And there are so many different ways to make them instead of the cliche knee-jerk horror that we all know of," she asserts.

Talk to her about the fact that most horror movies from India tend to make the audience laugh, and she says it is high time that we move beyond.

"’Tumbbad’ changed the game, but no one followed after that. We have a lot to grow and hope that in the next few years, we can be on the whole platform since our background lends to this format so naturally. India is a country of many religions and each has its own superstitions and rituals. When I hear Indians saying they do not like horror, I laugh as we are the land of spirituality which starts with spirit."

The festival programmers include Shelagh Rowan-Legg and Heidi Honeycutt, who runs her own women’s genre fest in the US — Etheria.

Wench will open with the award-winning Mexican film ‘Huesera: The Bone Woman’, directed by Michelle Garza Cerver, and close with ‘The Nightmare’, directed by Alice Wadding.

It will screen 23 Indian and international films in competition, including Aarti Kadav’s sci-fi feature, ‘The Astronaut and His Parrot’, starring Ali Fazal, and Megha Ramaswami’s Short ‘Lalanna’s Song’ starring Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal.

Apart from a special screening of the award-winning cult horror film, ‘Tumbbad’, there will be panel discussions with Vishal Furia (‘Chhori’, ‘Lapachhapi’), Vikram Bhatt (‘Ghost’, ‘1920’, ‘Creature’), Anvita Dutt (‘Qala’, ‘Bulbbul’), Gauri Shinde, Kaizad Gustad.

While the festival did have films like ‘My Dog is Sick’ (directed by Bhavnani) and ‘Bodies Of Desire’ (Varsha Panikar) last year, since it was mainly online, they did not publicise the BIWOC, LGBTQ+Woman, and Non-Binary angle.

However, this time, besides having a diverse team — Gaysi Family has been roped in as their community outreach partner.

"This is super for any festival that is attempting to be inclusive — to have community outreach partners who share your commitment to diversity. A diverse selection committee is also crucial in curating films and stories," concludes Bhavnani.

(Sukant Deepak can be reached at sukant.d@ians.in)

–IANS<br>sukant/khz/<br>

Previous article
Iran to export 45,000 cars to Belarus in 3 yrs: Minister
Next article
Real Madrid move into Champions League quarter-finals after Liverpool win
This May Also Interest You
News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

Health & Lifestyle

Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

Health & Lifestyle

Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Sports

IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya

News

Mudasir Bhat spills the beans on his working experience for 'Crackdown 2'

Sports

Jehan Daruvala looking to fire up his F2 campaign with Saudi podium repeat

Health & Lifestyle

Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrick French passes away at 57 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Coimbatore car blast case: Madras HC seeks information on treatment provided to accused

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ship: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi and Nupur also advance (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US