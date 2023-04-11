scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

India logs 5,676 new Covid case

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) India reported 5,676 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, and the active caseload stood at 37,093, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

On Monday, India reported 5,880 Covid cases and the active caseload was 35,199.

The daily positivity rate was at 2.88 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 3.81 per cent).

The total tests conducted so far were 92.30 crore, including 1,96,796 tests done in the last 24 hours.

A total of 220.66 crore vaccine doses, including 95.21 crore second dose and 22.87 crore precaution dose, have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The active cases stand at 0.08 per cent and recovery rate currently is 98.73 per cent.

There are 3,761 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 4,42,00,079.

–IANS

miz/dpb

Previous article
TN health dept steps up measures to counter Covid surge
Next article
Layoffs? Indians splurging more on air travel & movies, dining out
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Layoffs? Indians splurging more on air travel & movies, dining out

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept steps up measures to counter Covid surge

News

'Stranger Things' animated series in development at Netflix

News

Taylor Swift invited to be Tampa Mayor for a day during The Eras Tour

News

Wamiqa Gabbi says Golden age of Indian cinema had a certain innocence

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar logs 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours

News

Rubina Dilaik giving us Barbie vibes in this lovely outfit

News

Jeremy Renner recounts snow plough accident: 'Very bad way to start the year'

Sports

India's domestic cricket season 2023-24 to begin with Duleep Trophy from June 28

Technology

India's e-commerce logistics industry to cross 10 bn shipments by FY28

News

Mohanlal adds Range Rover to his luxurious car collection

Technology

Lightspeed invests $6 mn in workspace interior platform OfficeBanao

Technology

Uber sells $400 mn stake in UAE's Careem super app biz

Sports

Asian Wrestling Championships: India's Vikas wins bronze in Greco-Roman category

Technology

Apple Delhi retail store opens on April 20, Mumbai one on April 18

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB captain Du Plessis fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate, LSG's Avesh Khan reprimanded

Sports

La Liga: Barca held by Girona but extend lead to 13 points

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports 61 new Covid cases in a day

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US