India logs 6,050 fresh Covid-19 cases

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) India has recorded 6,050 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

With 3,320 recoveries in the same time span, the total number of recoveries reached 4,41,85,858. The recovery rate currently at 98.75 per cent.

The daily positivity rate stood at 3.39 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate at 3.02 per cent.

The active caseload currently stands at 28,303.

With 1,78,533 tests conducted in the same time span, total number of tests reached 92.25 crore.

A total of 2,334 doses have been administered in last 24 hours, taking the total number of inoculations to 220.66 crore.

