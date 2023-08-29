India records 23 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) India has registered 23 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the 23 new cases, the total tally of Covid-19 reported so far in the country stand at 4,49,97,056.

According to the Ministry’s data, 38 more people have recovered from the disease, taking the tally to 4,44,63,618. The recovery rate stands at 98.91 per cent.

The active caseload stands at 1,509, and death toll at 5,31,929.

As per the data, over 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered so far.

