India's vision for healthcare is universal, says PM Modi

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India’s vision for health was universal even when there were no global pandemics.

While inaugurating virtually the 6th edition of Advantage Healthcare India (AHCI) 2023 (One Earth One Health) in the national capital, Modi said that India’s goal is physical, mental and social well-being for all.

“True progress is people-centric. No matter how many advances are made in medical science, access must be assured to the last person at the last mile,” he said.

The Prime Minister underlined the significance of Yoga and meditation, saying these are ancient India’s gifts to the modern world that have now become global movements.

“India’s traditional healthcare systems hold a lot of answers to stress and lifestyle diseases,” the Prime Minister said, adding that India’s goal is to make healthcare accessible and affordable, not only for its own citizens but for the whole world.

He further elaborated that the world has witnessed the impact of Indian doctors, nurses and caregivers and they are widely respected for their competence and commitment and talent.

Modi stated that many healthcare systems across the world have benefited from the talent of Indian professionals.

The Prime Minister further said that India is proud to have been a partner to many nations in the noble mission of saving lives through vaccines and medicines giving examples of Made-In-India vaccines, the world’s largest and fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive, and shipping 300 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to over 100 countries.

Modi reiterated that it showed a glimpse of India’s capability and commitment and the nation will continue to be a trusted friend to every nation that seeks good health for its citizens.

The Health Ministry in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) has co-branded the 6th edition of Advantage Healthcare India (AHCI) 2023 (One Earth One Health) with India’s G20 Presidency and the event is being held on April 26 and 27 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

–IANS

ans/uk/

