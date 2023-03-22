scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Indore hospital suspended from providing treatment under Ayushman scheme

By News Bureau

Bhopal, March 22 (IANS) A private medical college and hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has been suspended from the Ayushman Bharat scheme over several irregularities found by the state health authority team.

“Index Medical College, Hospital and Research Center has been suspended from the scheme for violating the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) made in the Ayushman Scheme and committing irregularities to get undue benefits of the scheme,” stated the official order.

During the audit conducted in the first week of March, the Authority noted that while 500 patients were registered online, only 76 patients were found in the hospital.

No satisfactory reply was provided by the hospital administration in respect of the remaining patients.

The audit team discovered that patients who were not in need of admission and intensive care were admitted and were being unnecessarily treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The administration had also been extending the hospitalisation time of patients for no good reason.

The hospital also treated many on the card of one patient to take undue financial advantage, wherein they were made to spend money for medical supplies and tests, which was mandatory to be made available free of cost under the scheme.

The hospital administration was also non-cooperative with the audit team and did not provide the documents on demand, said the official release.

–IANS

snp/fs/bg

Previous article
Anxiety, depression found to be most prevalent among Covid patients
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety, depression found to be most prevalent among Covid patients

Health & Lifestyle

Covid affected access to essential meds for cancer, heart diseases: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

PM Modi holds meeting on Covid preparedness

Sports

Nitu, Nikhat, Saweety confirm medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships; enter semis

News

Adah Sharma goes on banana diet for her upcoming film 'Commando 4'

News

Karishma Sawant on how her character changed after the leap in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Sports

Teams to name their playing elevens in IPL 2023 after the toss amongst some rule changes: Report

Sports

Indians delighted at the return of European Challenge after 10 years; new doors open for national golfers

Sports

Innings against New Zealand is surely one very close to my heart: SKY

News

Avinash-Vishwajeet score for Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘Murder Mystery 2’

News

Ranveer Brar’s secret for cooking perfect biryani

Sports

Faf du Plessis joins RCB camp in Bengaluru ahead of 2023 IPL

News

Nani rolls out ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ song from ‘Dasara’ in Mumbai

Health & Lifestyle

Investment in healthcare workforce key to accelerating India's economic growth: Experts at Assocham's 'Illness To Wellness' summit

Health & Lifestyle

Female genital tuberculosis needs timely intervention: Experts

Sports

3rd ODI: I loved the one against Alex Carey, says Kuldeep Yadav after picking three-fer against Australia

Sports

National Para Table Tennis: Bharati, Poonam, Pragati, Prachi emerge women's champions

Sports

3rd ODI: Hardik, Kuldeep take three wickets each as lower order batters carry Australia to 269

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US