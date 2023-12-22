Indulge in the joy of Christmas gifting

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANSlife) As temperatures drop and festivities abound, pampering your loved ones during this time of the year becomes a priority. Whether you’re surprising a friend, family member, or special someone, ensure your loved ones are showered with gifts. Selecting a perfect gift is a work of art that involves paying attention to subtle cues, recalling shared moments, and envisioning the joy your gift could bring. Personalized gifting adds an extra layer of thoughtfulness, turning a simple gift into a cherished memento.

Food & Spirits

1. Sorrentina’s Merry Maker’s Hamper

Bring the festive spirit of Italy straight to your doorstep with Sorrentina’s elegantly presented Merry Maker’s hamper including a carefully curated selection of mouthwatering holiday essentials. This opulent collection is designed to add a touch of warmth and indulgence to your holiday celebrations. Whether you’re hosting a cozy winter gathering or sending a thoughtful gift, this hamper is the perfect way to add some Italian flavours to your table and spread joy this Christmas season.

Price: Rs. 2199/- Available on Sorrentina’s website

2. Celebration Hamper Large II

Artisanal almond rock chocolates, French dark Chocolate Bar Premium assorted chocolate – 15 pcs, Banana walnut tea cake, Grissini bread sticks, Assorted Lavash, Croissant crisps, Assorted sable box, Assorted meringues in an exquisite large hamper box.

Price: 5500/- Tax inclusive. Available on Délifrance India Website and Zomato

3. Christmas Glow by JW Marriott, New Delhi, Aerocity

This hamper is aglow with an edible Santa, gourmet gingerbread cookies, a luscious plum cake, chocolate-coated blueberries and a medley of roasted almonds, cashews and pistachios. A heartwarming granola bar, aromatic Kahwa tea blend, handmade chocolate bars and dehydrated fruit slices will bring serenity to your celebrations. Savour the apricot marmalade along with an organic honey set to add a touch of holiday magic.

To place an order call or WhatsApp at 9289580051

4. Embrace the holiday spirit with Fast&Up

Embrace the festive spirit with the upcoming Christmas season! Amidst our busy lives, the joy of seeing our loved ones happy remains unparalleled. As we prepare for the New Year, consider jumpstarting 2024 with a focus on well-being.

Introducing Fast&Up’s thoughtful hamper, featuring Melatonin, Plant Protein, L Carnitine, and Reload – a comprehensive solution catering to diverse dietary needs. From immune support to weight management, sleep quality to protein intake, and hydration, this curated combo is ideal for prioritizing overall health in the year ahead.

Price: Rs. 4739/- Available on fastandup.in

5. ITC Maratha’s Array of Gifting Solutions Sets the Perfect Christmas Experience

Celebrate the spirit of Christmas with the joyous Festive Curations Hamper by ITC Hotels, offering an exclusive experience at ITC Maratha. Nutmeg by ITC Hotels presents thoughtfully curated and meticulously crafted gifting options, designed to enhance the festive cheer and bring an extra layer of joy to your celebrations.

To place an order call +022-28303030. Address: ITC Maratha, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Mumbai, Sahar, Andheri East

6. The Gift Studio’s Exquisite Christmas Hampers

For those with a penchant for baking, the “Bake a Treat” hamper is a must-see, as Christmas calls for the sweet aroma of homemade goodies. Delight the little ones with the “Santa’s Favourites” hamper, featuring a goodie bag for kids and ornament-shaped shortbread cookies that echo the festive spirit. Step into a “Winter Wonderland” with our “Box of Surprises” designed especially for kiddos, featuring all good things such as marshmallows, Nutella, cookies, and an exclusive Xmas souvenir. Explore the “Joyful XMAS Treats” hamper, offering a delightful assortment of surprises for the little ones, including gingerbreads, shortbread cookies, and a delicious plum cake. Indulge in the ultimate Christmas extravaganza with our “Christmas Extravaganza” hamper, a briefcase filled with an array of Xmas goodies that are sure to spread joy and cheer. For a cozy winter morning surprise, consider the “Winter Morning” hamper, echoing an ode to winter mornings with breakfast in bed for your loved ones.

Simply log onto www.thegiftstudio.com to browse through the entire Christmas collection and even build-your-own gift hampers.

7. Celebrate the Festive Season with Anand Sweets’ Exclusive Christmas Delicacies

Anand Sweets, South India’s most beloved Mithai destination, is bringing festive cheer this Christmas with a delightful array of special products. Whether seeking indulgence for yourself or the perfect gift for loved ones, Anand Sweets has something to tantalise every taste bud. Immerse in the joyous flavours of the season with exquisite eggless-friendly delights featuring Cranberry Chocomika, Caramel Hazelnut Badamika, Plum Cake and the Special Christmas-edition Royal Baklava Box available across all stores & websites until 31st December 2023.

The unique Christmas-edition Royal Baklava box, designed exclusively for this season, is presented in a charming pale green tin adorned with intricate floral patterns that capture the festive spirit. Discover a luxurious selection of Baklavas in the box, including the delectable Mixed Dry Fruit Baklava Tart, the fragrant Rose Bud Baklava, the indulgent Cashew Bukaj Baklava, the delightful Cashew Asabi Baklava, the Walnut Bulbul Kunafa, and the enticing Sarma Cashew Baklava.

Price: Starts at Rs. 380 plus taxes. Available on anandsweets.in until 31st December 2023

8. Christmas hampers by Nush Mush, Gurugram

Bring in the Christmas cheer and spread the festive season with your family and friends with a handcrafted gift hamper from the newly opened Nush Mush, Gurugram. The delicious hamper includes a traditional plum cake, gingerbread cookies, Christmas Pie and chocolate sable. Nush Mush is a fun, bold and elegant hipster brand that brings the best of premium bakehouse and boulangerie delicacies to its patrons. From the speciality cakes like Hazelnut Krispy Crunch, Belgian Chocolate Champaign Fudge and Salted Caramel Popcorn, the patrons can look forward to their gifting, celebrations and sweet tooth cravings.

Gift the goodness of the holiday season with a Christmas Hamper filled with delightful gourmet goodies starting from Rs. 1095/- plus taxes. For Orders: 9625441195 Website: www.nushmush.com

9. Love and Cheesecake launches ‘Love & Christmas’ a tantalizing limited-edition collection of premium dessert

As the festive season twinkles upon us, Love and Cheesecake, India’s largest cheesecake brand, presents its enchanting ‘Love & Christmas’ collection, a culinary masterpiece- wrapped in elegance and made with much love. Immerse yourself in the joy of the season with our carefully crafted desserts, each one a delightful fusion of flavours and festive flair. From decadent cheesecakes adorned with seasonal decorations to handcrafted pastries that capture the essence of winter magic, ‘Love & Christmas’ is a celebration of sweetness and warmth.

The Love & Christmas collection is available for purchase at all 24 Love & Cheesecake cafes across Mumbai, Delhi NCR & Pune, as well as through its online store. For more information, visit loveandcheesecake.com

10. Give your loved ones a treat this Christmas with the Chicnutrix Hamper

Chicnutrix has carefully crafted a special skincare gift basket for Christmas to make your special someone look radiant and smile widely. This winter, lift your loved ones’ mood with a thoughtful gift from you and let the affection and laughter flow.

Price: Rs. 5890/- Available on fastandup.in

11. Charming Christmas cookie basket

Elevate your festivities with our gourmet delight featuring Snowman Cookies, Christmas Tree Cookies, Cinnamon Star Anise Cookies, and Linzer Cookies. Each bite is an expression of elegance and holiday cheer.

Explore our range of affordable yet elegant Christmas treats such as Ginger Bread Latte Cake (Rs. 1699++), Chocolate Orange Bundt Cake (Rs. 1499++) Joyful Plum Confection (Rs. 999++), Snowy Crescent Dreams Kipferl 12 pieces at (Rs. 499++) Ginger Snap Tree Treats and Jolly Lifestyle Fast Track and much more. These treats are more than just gifts; they are a homage to cherished traditions, meant to be savoured and shared, adding a touch of class to your Christmas celebrations.

For more details dial +919606482968

12. Indulge in the festive spirit with Taj Coromandel’s Exquisite Christmas Hampers!

It’s December and time to spread the Christmas cheer, and what better way than with the curated Christmas hampers from La Patisserie, the beloved Cake Shop and Delicatessen in Chennai at Taj Coromandel-Chennai. This Christmas, delight your family and friends with charming Christmas hampers loaded with an abundance of happiness. Choose from bespoke Christmas Hampers containing a range of festive goodies – Ivy, Carol, Tinsel, Holly, Rudolph, Casper, Noel, Elves, Stella, Clara, Eve, The Christmas Connoisseur and The Coromandel Hamper.

La Patisserie at Taj Coromandel-Chennai | Until December 31 | Price range: Rs. 1,850 plus taxes to Rs. 5,00,000 plus taxes | To place your order / for more details, call 044 6600 2827 / 78248 62311.

13. BLVD Club by the embassy spreads Christmas cheer with decadent plum cakes

In the spirit of festive joy, BLVD Club is thrilled to announce its Christmas Bake Sale, featuring an exquisite selection of rich and decadent plum cakes. With deliveries commenced on December 6, 2023, BLVD Club aims to infuse the season with the sweet taste of tradition and celebration. Indulge in the magic of Christmas with our meticulously crafted plum cakes, available in two delightful options:

Crafted with the finest ingredients and a dash of holiday spirit, these plum cakes are a perfect addition to your festive celebrations. Whether it’s a family gathering, a gift for a loved one, or a treat for yourself, BLVD Club ensures an unforgettable Christmas experience.

To place your order and ensure your slice of festive bliss, contact BLVD Club at +91 9741129933.

14. FNP reveals its magical Christmas assortment

This festive season, FNP invites you to rediscover the magic of Christmas through a splendid array of offerings. Immerse yourself in the art of thoughtful gifting with Personalized Christmas Baskets, adorned with delectable treats like cakes, cookies, dry fruits, plum cakes, Christmas-themed mugs, premium candles, photo frames self-reflection notepads and many more. Each basket is a masterpiece, crafted to ignite the festive spirit and bring a touch of sweetness to your celebrations. For the little ones, the newly launched Kid’s Collection boasts a plethora of toys that promise to spark joy in their hearts. From cuddly crochet toys to interactive art sets, the Sustainable Gift Hamper range complete with wooden coasters, macramé decorations, and an array of eco-friendly delights, is designed to instil a sense of responsibility in the youngest of hearts. The collection also includes twinkling strands of festive LED lights to add a warm and magical glow.

15. Bevzilla festive combo

With the onset of winter, wrap yourselves in furry blankets, wear those cozy outfits, and savor the ultimate delight with Bevzilla’s Hot chocolate range to celebrate Christmas 2023! Complementing this snug vibe is Bevzilla’s irresistible hot chocolate available in an Original blend with its warmth, the nutty delight of Hazelnut, and the cozy spice of Cinnamon in every comforting sip! Crafted from premium Tamil Nadu organic cocoa, these blends fuse cocoa powder complimented with cinnamon powder for Cinnamon Hot chocolate in their packed boxes of delectables, sweetened with Date Palm Jaggery for guilt-free indulgence. The absence of refined sugar renders it a healthier delight cherished by individuals of all ages. As Christmas and New Year’s approaches, these hot chocolate powders aren’t just beverages; they’re essential aesthetics for the season’s festivities. And to make these exquisites extra tempting, Bevzilla has brought to you a combo pack of all three delicious flavours! Warm up, embrace the joy, and celebrate Christmas with Bevzilla’s Hot Chocolate range, delivering a fusion of flavours in every cozy sip.

Price: Rs. 499/- Shop at bevzilla.co

16. Winter Mithai Box

This season, we’re thrilled to present a selection of delightful ladoos that capture the essence of winter. Our assortment includes the richness of slow-roasted besan and chana ladoos, the wholesome sweetness of dried anjeer (figs) ladoos, the perfect blend of gur and til, the nourishing goodness of gond ladoos, and the popular – panjiri ladoos. This carefully chosen selection of winter ladoos is a tribute to cherished traditions, nostalgia of familiar flavors and celebration of togetherness. The ladoos are packaged with love as they are delicately dry roasted in ghee, enriched with cardamom and bejewelled with a bounty of dry fruits.

Price: Rs. 1,200 (Box of 10) Shop at khoyamithai.com

17. GianChand Single Malt Whisky

Dewan Gian Chand, one of the pioneers of the alcohol beverage industry in India, who started with the first beer brewery in Jammu always focused on scientific procedures to create the best beverage. The latest offering from the house of DeVANS, GC Single Malt Whisky stands testament to the fact that nothing has changed for them. Each batch spells precision and excellence, giving the whisky lovers an unmatched experience. Jim Murray, the noted whisky critic went on to hail this one as the ‘finest single malt from India in recent times.’ With a sweetness of pineapple drop, a backbone of vanilla and a hint of barley, the whisky stands strong on its own. The thin oils add delicate notes to it and make it a drink worth savouring in good company.

18. Ring in the holidays with Makaibari’s limited holiday-themed teas

As the end-of-year season approaches, Makaibari, the iconic tea estate from the Himalayas, joyously announces the arrival of their exclusive Holiday Edition Teas: Apple Cinnamon Black Tea+ Ginger Spice Green Tea+ White Peppermint Bark. These three distinctive blends, meticulously crafted to evoke the spirit of the holidays, invite tea enthusiasts on a sensory expedition through the unbelievable Himalayan landscape.

Price: Rs. 2,073/- Available at makaibari.in/collections/festive-collection

19. VAHDAM India Advent Calendar Gift Set | 24 Variants, 120 Tea Bags

The ultimate Christmas gift set includes 24 unique luscious blends.

Price: Rs. 3,000/- Available on VAHDAM India

20. Bushmills 12-Year-Old Irish Single Malt

The Bushmills 12-Year-Old Single Malt Whiskey is a full-bodied, deep amber whiskey that is both complex and approachable. The whiskey is triple-distilled from 100% malted barley and matured for a minimum of 11 years in former sherry casks and bourbon casks, before combining and finishing for 6-9 months in Marsala wine casks, creating a whiskey rich in dried fruit and nut flavors.

Price: Rs. 6,999/-

21. Winter desserts get a glow up at Ode to Gaia

A box of 9 rum and fruit chocolate batons made using fair-trade certified cocoa butter sourced from Kerala, featuring fair-trade, certified black and gold raisins from Sangli, Maharashtra, all soaked and aged in rum: this one’s our ode to the most Christmassy flavour out there, with a chocolatey spin and it will get you into the Holiday Spirit.

Price: Rs. 1,800/-

22. Chandon ‘Under The Stars’ Gift Pack

Pioneers in exceptional sparkling wine, grown and crafted across six Chandon estates in four continents, Chandon has been crafting award-winning sparkling wines in India since its inception in 2013 from the picturesque Nashik region. Chandon India is announced the launch of its latest offering, ‘Under the Stars’ a limited-edition pack for the festive year end season.

Chandon India has crafted an experience to be shared with friends and families together. The “Under the Stars” pack is a tribute to these shared experiences, symbolizing the joy, laughter, and togetherness that make this time of the year truly special. Encapsulating the spirit of celebration, this limited-edition pack features the award winning Chandon Sparkling wine in a classic flute gift set with a mesmerizing celestial design. The packaging is a visual ode to the magical moments that transpire under the night sky during the festive season.

The new “Under The Stars” pack is designed for patrons to enjoy both hosting and gifting. This pack embodies the essence of Chandon India’s dedication to being the sparkling wine of choice for a wide range of occasions, whether formal gatherings or spontaneous, informal get-togethers.

Fashion

1. Black Romana Evening Bag

The Romana handbag is a stylish geometry lesson! Sporting soft structured gussets, an exclusive twist lock, and a trapezoidal silhouette, it’s equipped with ample pockets, a roomy main compartment, and more

Price: Rs. 19,500/-

2. Gnist Footwear

This Christmas season, step up your gifting game with Gnist, the ultimate destination for fashionable and comfortable footwear. Explore the diverse collection at shopgnist.com and discover the perfect pair to elevate your loved one’s style. Gnist offers a wide range of trendy and high-quality footwear options, from chic flats to stylish heels, ensuring there’s a pair for every personality and occasion. Footwear is not just an accessory; it’s a statement, and Gnist delivers on both style and comfort. A pair of Gnist shoes makes for an ideal Christmas gift, combining fashion-forward designs with the assurance of happy feet.

3. DaMENSCH hoodie for him

Wintertime casual and semi-formal attire is very crucial. They keep you cozy as you go out jogging, travel or just lounge about. The hoodies are available in zipped and closed variants. The pique textured hoodies exude refinement with their distinctive low pilling qualities, which guarantees the garments’ longevity.

4. Forever New Black Lola Sequin Jersey Skater Regular Fit Mini Dress

Transform your wardrobe with the Lola sequin skater mini dress. This spectacular piece features a ruffled mini-skater skirt that adds a playful swing to your step. Designed with flattering sleeves, it gives off a soft, effortless look. It also features a removable waist tie, so you can style it as you wish, go for a cinched waist for a defined silhouette, or leave it off for a relaxed feel. The beautiful sequin detailing, adds sparkle and shine every time you move.

Price: Rs. 8,800 /-

5. RR Blue By Raghuvendra Rathore Velvet Shawl Collar Tuxedo

Take a fashion-forward stance by wearing this RRB tuxedo. Tailored using premium quality velvet, it is soft on the skin and easy to maintain. Disclaimer: All other items in the image are only for display purposes and will not be a part of the delivery content. Product colour may slightly vary due to photographic lighting sources. Country Of Origin – India.

Price: Rs. 26,999 /-

6. Supria Munjal

Dive into the holiday season with a touch of elegance and cultural fusion from Supria Munjal Atelier! Embrace the spirit of tradition beautifully woven into contemporary designs. The brand’s dedication to infusing Western influences into timeless creations offers a captivating blend of heritage and modernity. With each stitch, their latest festive collection embodies the vibrancy of celebrations, painting a kaleidoscope of colours and intricate craftsmanship. From shimmering embroideries to meticulous detailing, these outfits are a testament to the artistry and love woven into every garment. Step into the festivities adorned in radiant hues and exquisite designs, curated to resonate with the joyous spirit of the season.

7. Elevate Holiday Gifting with BOSS

Elevate your gifting game with BOSS and present your loved ones with the epitome of elegance and contemporary flair. Embracing the spirit of the season, from timeless accessories to impeccably tailored clothing, designed to make a lasting impression.

8. March Jewellery unveils radiant Christmas collection for timeless gifting

This festive season, March Jewellery invites you to celebrate the magic of Christmas with our exquisite Christmas collection, designed to captivate hearts and adorn loved ones with timeless elegance. Known for our commitment to craftsmanship and unique designs, March Jewellery’s Christmas offerings blend sophistication with the joy of giving.

Explore the March Jewellery Christmas Collection from the comfort of your home with our user-friendly online platform. Immerse yourself in a world of sparkling beauty and find the perfect gift for your loved ones. This Christmas, make the act of giving even more special with jewellery that speaks volumes.

Shop at marchjewellery.com

9. Michael Kors

As the holiday season sparkles with magic and joy, Michael Kors is here with an enchantment of gifting range this Christmas. MICHAEL Michael Kors Holiday Collection 2023 reveals glittery ready-to-wear pantsuits, mini dresses to two-piece sets and many more. The emboldened glamour continues on the accessories front, with handbags, slinky sandals and rugged combat boots to complete the season’s looks. The Holiday collection underlines the drama of it all–a simple yet dramatic way to light up your Christmas party looks. Celebrate with Michael Kors as each piece is crafted to capture the spirit of the season, making it the perfect expression of gifting and appreciation. This Christmas elevate your celebrations with MICHAEL Michael Kors Holiday Collection—a symphony of glamour, style, and timeless elegance.

Shop at michaelkors.com and Ajio Luxe

10. Jade Dress, Sakshma Shetty

A gorgeous one-shoulder kaftan dress made of satin with Cutdana embroidery all over, making it perfect for beachy nights or sundowner parties.

Price: Rs. 16,500/- Available on sakshmashetty.com

11. Personalize your gifts with Crocs this Holiday Season

Simplify your hunt for a perfect gift with Crocs and make this holiday season warm and memorable. Be it, adults or children, delight your loved ones with a fusion of comfort and fashion with Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal and Classic Lined Clog available in Black, Dark Cherry, Blue Calcite and Mushroom colours. The plush lining of these Crocs provides an extra layer of insulation, making them perfect for keeping feet snug and comfortable. Personalize them with Jibbitz™ seasonal charms to kick off the festive season. Choose the Jibbitz™ by choosing colours and styles that resonate with their unique taste, turning a pair of shoes into a thoughtful and stylish gift that adds a touch of individuality to their comfort.

Whether one is braving the outdoors or simply enjoying a relaxing day at home, Crocs is a perfect blend of comfort, functionality, and style. Make the most of this festive season by making your loved ones feel special with Crocs!

Shop for Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal and Classic Lined Clog collection at www.shopcrocs.in

12. Experience the joy of gifting with ALDO

If you’re looking for unique and stylish gifts for your loved ones, ALDO is the place to go. The newest holiday collection from ALDO is constructed with Pillow Walk technology and radiates gloss and sheen. Shop their stylish handbag collection, unique accessory offerings, and appealing footwear line to make this holiday season even more unforgettable.

13. Brielle Fit and Flare Midi Dress

Indulge in comfort and sustainability with our sleek knit dress featuring branded viscose from responsibly managed forests. Perfect for trans-seasonal styling, this feminine piece comes with a removable fabric waist belt and a chic metal-latched buckle, ideal for pairing with boots.

Price: Rs. 8,400/-

Beauty

1. Swiss Beauty 4-in-1 Makeup Kit with Free Pouch

Perfect for self-use or gifting, Swiss Beauty’s 4-in-1 Makeup Kit has everything you need to create a look with a touch of glitz and glamour for those year-end get-togethers. It includes a mini Mattifying Makeup Primer, the brand’s latest and much-awaited Dual Passport Palette with beautiful shades for eyes and face, a mini Lipstick Of India- Hold Me Matte lipstick, and the bestseller Natural Makeup Fixer. Whether you’re aiming for a quick daytime glow or a glamorous evening look for yourself or gifting, this kit has it all.

What makes this kit even more delightful is the inclusion of a FREE festive pouch, perfect for when you’re on the go. Keep all your favourite essentials at hand wherever your festive adventures take you. This travel-friendly makeup kit adorned by beautiful stars and a lovely colourful tassle on the side not only enhances the Christmas spirit but also helps you create multiple stunning looks with just four essential products. Get ready to shine bright and celebrate in style!

Price: Rs. 1029/-

2. Paula’s Choice

The Resist Essential Kit from Paula’s Choice can work wonders for your skin this season and is certainly a must-have to get you through the cold months. This kit is a must-have for the winter season, offering a curated selection of essential RESIST products tailored for normal to dry skin. These products not only combat dryness but also refine wrinkles and improve skin tone, resulting in a younger, revitalized appearance.

Priced at Rs. 10,348/- Shop at paulaschoice.in

3. Simple Skincare

Replenishing Cream Cleanser – The ultimate sulphate-free gentle cleanser that goes beyond cleaning, helping to restore skin-essential nutrients for hydrated, plump, and healthy-looking skin.

Priced at Rs. 549/- Shop at simpleskincare.in

4. K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask

A leave-in treatment mask for all hair types that clinically reverses damage in 4 minutes. The patented peptide technology works to repair damage from bleach, colour, chemical services & heat – restoring strength, softness, smoothness, and bounce to hair.

Prices at Rs. 5625/- 50ml & Rs. 1080/- for 5ml Shop at k18hair.co.in

5. Bolder You, In Every Hue! by Noursih Mantra

Elevate your style game with our Bold Rush Creamy Matte Liquid Lipstick Set with SPF. These four electrifying lip shades – “Jashn-E-Gulab,” “Ishq vala Red,” “Berry Dhamaka,” and “Khilkhilata Coral” – exude modernity and energy, perfect for the bold and confident you. Infused with jojoba oil, vitamin E, and shea butter, our lipsticks provide nourishing, comfortable wear, keeping your lips looking and feeling their best. But the real star of the show is the SPF protection, guarding your lips against the sun’s harsh rays.

Get ready to make a statement with an intense colour pay-off that lasts for hours. No more smudges, no more transfers – just a striking, long-lasting finish. Unleash your inner diva and let your style shine through with the Bold Rush experience. Be bold, be stylish, be energized. Grab your set today!

Price: Rs. 899/- Shop at nourishmantra.in

6. Unwrap joy with Personal Touch Skincare’s Christmas Gift Boxes

As the holiday season draws near, Personal Touch Skincare has curated a set of perfect gift boxes, for you and your loved ones. This selection ranges from skincare regimes to scented candles that promise to infuse joy and elegance to your festivities. The Dream Regime gift box comprises three signature products: Facebath, Youthburst, and Sunstalker Korea. These carefully crafted formulations provide a comprehensive skincare experience, nourishing and rejuvenating the skin. Elevating the gift-giving experience, the gift boxes also come with an option to include a personalised message as well as the recipient’s name during checkout.

Shop at skincarepersonaltouch.com

7. Protein Styling Travel Duo – Fix My Curls

Our styling bundle consists of our leave-in cream and our defining hair gel! This combo was made to give you the perfect protein and moisture balance, best used on wet, curly/wavy hair that has been freshly washed. Our travel styling bundle contains two minis of their original styling bundle:

Leave in cream to moisturise your locks.Defining hair gel to lock in that moisture and give your definition

Price: Rs. 520/- Sale Price: Rs: 422/-

8. Hyphen Daily Glow Essential Gift Kit

This season, enhance your festive glow and keep your skin healthy through winter with Hyphen’s Daily Glow Essential Gift Kit, which is also ideal for gifting to loved ones.

Carefully curated everyday essentials to ensure your skin receives its daily glow. This collection comprises the Golden Hour Glow Serum, All I Need Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++, and All I Need Lipscreen SPF 30. It’s a gift suitable for any moment, encouraging you to celebrate by treating yourself or your loved ones. Packed with exceptionally effective essentials, and enriched with potent ingredients such as Kakadu Plum, Kojic Acid 2%, Niacinamide, Vitamin E, and more.

Price: Rs. 1,422/-

9. Atulya Veg keratin and wheat protein haircare range

Home-grown nature and Ayurveda-oriented personal care brand Atulya has launched an all-new comprehensive Keratin and Wheat protein hair care range. Comprising 5 products- shampoo, Conditioner, Mask, Serum and Hair Oil, the range offers a natural and Vegan alternative to chemical-based products. Formulated with incredible ingredients like wheat protein and Vegan Keratin, it is the much-needed elixir for hair. Wheat protein gives the hair a glossy appearance and provides hydration to protect hair from styling damage, while Vegan Keratin, derived from plants, smoothens down the hair cells that overlap and form strands of hair. Crafted at Atulya’s state-of-the-art manufacturing unit, the hair care range adheres to the brand’s ethos and these products are Vegan, free from natural oil, silicone and synthetic fragrance. When used together they provide complete care for all hair problems. The hair oil helps to detangle and protect the hair while the hair mask revives and hydrates the hair. The shampoo to be used after the hair mask protects and repairs whereas the conditioner makes your hair glossy and voluminous. The serum to be used for styling the hair enables you to flaunt your gorgeous tresses the way you want.

10. Kama Ayurveda Youth Restore Gift Box

Chosen with care, this gift box has a step regime for nourished and youthful skin. It includes face oil, bi-phase essence and face cleanser. The face oil contains anti-ageing Vayasthapana herbs to maintain youthful skin. The bi-phase essence is packed with Kumkumadi oil to hydrate and illuminate, leaving the skin with a natural glow. The face cleanser with a rich blend of ayurvedic ingredients effectively cleanses and lifts away makeup and impurities.

Price: Rs. 1,950 /-

11. Wrap yourself in the magic of Christmas with Ajmal Perfumes’ Aurum Winter Collection

With the festive spirit of Christmas in the air, Ajmal Perfumes reveals the ideal remedy for the season’s chilly embrace. The Aurum Winter collection, a masterpiece meticulously crafted, is set to cocoon you in warmth and elegance throughout the celebratory months.

This festive season with Aurum Winter, a captivating Amber Floral fragrance that reflects our commitment to creating scents cherished by everyone. Building on the success of the award-winning Aurum Summer, this fragrance is poised to transform your winter experience into a delightful encounter. Immerse yourself in the alluring symphony of scents in Aurum Winter—a meticulously crafted fragrance that commences with a lively burst of fresh Mandarin and Apple, guiding you into a world of refined indulgence. Embrace the magic of the holidays with the warmth and allure of Aurum Winter.

Celebrate the magic of Christmas and step into the New Year with the lingering allure of Aurum Winter, an appealing fragrance that captures the essence of winter days. Let it be your festive companion, infusing warmth and sophistication into celebrations.

Price: Rs. 650/- onwards and up to Rs. 15,000/- Available at all the retail stores and ajmalperfume.com

12. Indian Spices Starter Box

Indulge in the aromatic journey of our Indian Spices Starter Box, your gateway to clean and lustrous beauty. Tailored for those with oily and acne-prone skin, this powerful formulation offers a soothing and warming effect, embracing your skin in a calming embrace.

Price: Rs. 5025/- Available at oldschoolrituals.in

13. The Ayurveda Co.’s Lip, Cheek & Eye Tint Minis

‘Tis the season of joy, and what better way to spread festive cheer than with a gift that brings a touch of glamour to your loved ones’ lives? The Ayurveda Co. Lip, Cheek & Eye Tint Minis are the perfect stocking stuffer, transforming mundane moments into fabulous ones.

Price: Rs. 999/- Available on theayurvedaco.com

14. LANEIGE Sweet Night Set

This Christmas, unwrap the Laneige Sweet Night Set and let the magic of hydration transform your skin and lips into a soft, sweet sensation. Laneige Sweet Night Set is a delightful combination of lip and face mask that promises to lavish your skin and lips with care. This Christmas, give the gift of hydration to your loved ones, ensuring they wake up to incredibly soft skin and irresistibly supple, sweet-smelling lips. The set includes a face mask and a lip mask, making it the perfect duo for a pampering self-care routine.

Price: Rs. 2,500/-

15. ILEM Japan

Journey into the world of tranquillity and rejuvenation with ILEM’s Japanese skincare and wellness range. Inspired by centuries-old traditions, Ilem brings you skincare that transcends time, making it the perfect gift for those seeking a harmonious balance of beauty and well-being.

Price Range: Rs. 1599 – Rs. 12,999/-

16. Pears & Share Embrace the Festive Comfort by The Body Shop

The Body Shop’s limited edition Pears & Share collection contains a body scrub, the brand’s iconic body yoghurt and body butter, hand cream, lip scrub, and a fragrance mist, all of which will provide head-to-toe TLC. Offering a comforting and cosy world of juicy pears, the goodies will urge you to indulge in self-care this holiday season. The Pears & Share fragrance mist, one of the highlights of the collection, is a vibrant scent that combines pear extract with top notes of sloe berries, peony, and strawberry sorbet, while musk and tonka bean notes create a sensual warmth. It’s a fragrance that evokes the invigorating feeling of a crisp winter’s walk.

Price: Rs. 6,120/-

17. Skeyndor Anti-Pigmentation Kit

Protect your skin with face cream with a high sun protection factor – SPF – 50. Apply a generous amount before sun exposure. Avoid contact with eyes and reapply after sweating, bathing, or towel drying.

Price: Rs. 4,690/- Available on Skeyndor

Home

1. Chumbak unveils the Holiday Season Celebrations with a New Homeware Collection

The holiday season is here, and it calls for year-end celebrations & unwinding. Chumbak – India’s popular Home & lifestyle brand has unveiled its all-new thoughtfully curated and handpicked Holiday season Collection. Curated in holiday hues of reds, greens, and navy, this collection is all about warmth and goodness.

A part of the thoughtful curation is the Merry Table Traditions range which includes exclusive hand-painted dinnerware, table linen, and wooden serveware that will elevate your hosting. Interestingly, Chumbak has also introduced Essentials for Holiday Feasting as part of the collection. This has kitchen and dining accessories in solid colours that you can never go wrong with and will complement any dinner set. For décor aficionados, who love to infuse an ambience of modernity and traditional aesthetics, the collection offers prints inspired by ancient palampore textile art. This range is handcrafted and will instantly induce a cosy, plush winter vibe.

Shop at chumbak.com

2. Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™

Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™ wet and dry vacuum cleaner is designed to tackle various cleaning challenges, from dust and spills to stubborn stains. With a wet roller head and an eight-point hydration system, it effectively cleans up wet messes, while a motor-driven microfiber roller takes care of tough stains and debris.

The vacuum cleaner features Dyson’s 2x illuminating dust technology, ensuring that even the tiniest particles don’t escape its cleaning prowess. Moreover, the included Hair screw tool makes it ideal for households with long hair or pets, as it efficiently collects hair without tangling around the brush.

Get your home festive ready with the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for Rs. 62,900/-

3. Transform your home into a holiday haven with carefully selected Christmas homeware from Marks & Spencer

Infuse your home with the spirit of Christmas using a handpicked assortment from Marks & Spencer’s festive home collection. Delight your dear ones with the gift of cozy elegance through M&S candles & diffusers, tasselled cushions, beaded coasters, and more perfect for spreading Christmas cheer through thoughtful gifting.

4. Chintz unveils a dazzling Christmas ornaments collection

It’s a jolly season, and as we embrace the love and light of the holiday season, Forest of Chintz adds a dash of beaded uniqueness and vibrancy with their special Christmas Ornaments. As we inch closer to Christmas, every bauble tells a story of vibrancy, tradition, and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Forest of Chintz brings a bag full of ornaments inspired by their recent collection into Africa to make your trees and home look every bit fabulous. With a splash of colour, prints and exquisite beadwork inspired by traditional African jewellery, the tree baubles from Forest of Chintz will grab all the eyeballs for your Christmas party. Our curated gift guide gives every tree at home a little something to add warmth and an eccentric speck of fashion-forward and unconventional to your festive season.

When shopping for your home or your loved ones, these baubles promise to make a significant and stylish statement in your holiday decor. Embrace the spirit of the season with Forest of Chintz and let your festivities shine with unparalleled elegance and creativity.

Shop at: Laxmi Woollen Mills Estate Unit No. F-6, 1st floor Off Dr. E. Moses Road, Shakti Mills Lane.

5. iChef Steam Oven

One oven has many functions — the iChef Steam Oven is a discovery you will enjoy more and more each time you cook. A first-in-class, Usha’s iChef Steam Oven comes equipped with 11 cooking functions and 39 preset menus, breaking barriers to gourmet cooking. Your perfect partner for making both healthy and delectable dishes, this one is a steamer, an air-fryer, and an oven combined! Powered by the built-in innovative 3D Hot Steam technology, the Usha iChef Steam Oven ensure retention of maximum nutrients, and the ideal surface browning while maintaining the moist succulence within. With its more-than-enough 18-liter capacity and three-layer cooking capability, one can cook just about anything from a large batch of steamed dim sums to grilled fish, chicken roast, risotto, pasta, cakes, and a whole lot more – that’s a lot of punch this oven packs, don’t you agree?

Price: Rs. 30,990/-

