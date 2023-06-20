scorecardresearch
Int'l Yoga Day: Surat eyes Guinness Record as 1.25L people set to join session

By Agency News Desk

Surat, June 20 (IANS) As the world gears up to celebrate International Day of Yoga on Wednesday, Surat is set to make history with an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people for a yoga session.

A team from the Guinness World Records has arrived in Surat to verify the record-breaking feat, with an estimated 1.25 lakh people expected to join the yoga session on Wednesday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also be present at the event.

The vibrant city of Surat will be the focal point of the state-level celebrations to mark International Day of Yoga.

The grand event will take place at Y Junction in Surat, where approximately 1.25 lakh individuals are expected to actively engage in the yoga session, demonstrating their commitment to health and well-being.

The enthusiasm for the event is already apparent, with over one lakh people having registered for the event as of Monday morning.

To accommodate the massive gathering, the event venue has been meticulously divided into 135 blocks, each block accommodating around 1,000 participants. Special arrangements have been made for school students, with separate blocks designated for their participation.

Approximately 20,000 students from 42 private schools will be joining the event.

The Y Junction BRTS route, where the event will take place, has undergone a transformation as green carpets have been laid to welcome the yoga enthusiasts. As a result, bus services will be temporarily suspended on this route on Wednesday, allowing for a dedicated space for the yoga session.

In order to authenticate the record-breaking attempt, a team of eight to 10 representatives from the Guinness World Records is present in Surat. The administration has appointed 2,500 dedicated volunteers to assist the team in the meticulous counting process.

Each participant will be provided with a belt by the Guinness representatives, and the counting will be conducted by scanning the barcode on the belt, leaving no room for discrepancies.

Agency News Desk
