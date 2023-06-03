scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year

Japan's fertility fell to a record low of 1.26 in 2022, declining for the seventh consecutive year, government data showed.

By Agency News Desk

Tokyo, June 3 (IANS) Japan’s fertility fell to a record low of 1.26 in 2022, declining for the seventh consecutive year, government data showed. According to data released by the Health Ministry on Friday, the average number of children born per woman during her lifetime was 1.26 last year, down 0.05 points from the final figure for 2021 and on par with a record low marked in 2005.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the lowest fertility rate at 1.04, followed by Miyagi at 1.09 and Hokkaido at 1.12, while Okinawa reported the highest fertility rate at 1.70, followed by 1.63 in Miyazaki and 1.6 in Tottori, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of babies born in 2022 was also a record low at 770,747, down 40,875 from the year before, marking the first time the number dipped below 800,000.

The latest statistics come a day after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida released a draft plan to boost “unparalleled” child-rearing support in a bid to reverse the country’s falling birthrate, which includes a plan to start offering child allowance to all households with children, regardless of income, from fiscal 2024.

–IANS

int/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Despite fighting during shaky ceasefire, humanitarians deliver truckloads of aid: UN
Next article
Now get most relevant Gmail search results on phone
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google Pixel Watch's backplate falling off for some users

Sports

Guerrero returns to Peru squad for friendlies

Sports

Venezuela name Rincon, Rondon in squad for friendlies

Sports

Yao Ming on list of FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2023

News

Jyoti Madnani Singh reveals how she created a ‘Mumbaiya’ wardrobe for Santosh Sivan’s ‘Mumbaikar’

Technology

Now get most relevant Gmail search results on phone

Health & Lifestyle

Despite fighting during shaky ceasefire, humanitarians deliver truckloads of aid: UN

Health & Lifestyle

Balasore train accident: 12-member medical team, multiple ambulances from Bengal rushing to accident

Sports

Why protecting WFI chief despite knowledge of misconduct with wrestlers: Congress, Trinamool ask PM Modi

Sports

French Open: Djokovic overcomes Davidovich Fokina challenge, advances to fourth round

Sports

Special Olympics Bharat athletes leave for Berlin Games 2023

Sports

French Open: Sabalenka cruises into Round of 16 with win over Rakhimova

Sports

Barca coach Xavi continues to insist he wants Messi back

Sports

FIH Hockey Pro League: India find redemption in 5-1 win against Belgium

News

Padma Lakshmi to hang up her apron as 'Top Chef' host after 20 seasons

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots look to take home advantage

Sports

KIUG 2022: Guru Nanak Dev narrows gap at the top with Panjab with four-gold day

Sports

Pollard, Narine, Russell, Pooran among Trinbago Knight Riders' retentions for CPL 2023

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US