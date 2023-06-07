JKAACL organises 'Meet the Author' event with poet Pritpal Betab

Jammu, June 7 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) organised a ‘Meet-the-Author programme at its premises in Jammu on Wednesday.

JKAACL said that it hosted Urdu ghazal writer and poet Pritpal Singh Betab, who “shared his journey of literature with the audience”.

The initiative intends to have a direct interaction between a writer and the audience.

“These interactions shall aid the exploration of various life aspects and works which act as creative inspiration for the writers,” JKAACL said.

It said that under the initiative, the JKAACL shall host and meet authors of seven different languages: Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi, Gojri, and Pahari.

“The event will be held every weekend,” JKAACL said.

The ‘Meet-the-Author’ initiative was launched under JKAACL Secretary Bharat Singh.

“Authors are the face of society. They represent the inner thoughts of the social fabric through their ink, and it is indeed a special skill,” Singh said in his address.

He said that JKAACL has started this initiative to promote direct interaction with the authors whom we have read in books.

“This would enable the audience to know about their life, literary intellect, and the struggle they faced. It shall be a source of inspiration for all,” he said.

Singh said that it is a priceless opportunity to interact with these authors/writers and learn from their literary journeys.

The dignitaries and writers at the event included Padamshree Jitender Udhampuri, Ahmed Shanas, besides renowned poets and authors of other languages.

–IANS

daanish/arm