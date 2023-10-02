scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Joint injections, creams ineffective for treating hand arthritis: Study

By Agency News Desk
Joint injections, creams ineffective for treating hand arthritis
Joint injections, creams ineffective for treating hand arthritis

London, Oct 2 (IANS) Joint injections may be “ineffective” and may not improve symptoms of people suffering from arthritis in the hands, according to a study. The study, published in RMD Open, also found the effectiveness of some topical creams to be “uncertain”.

However, painkillers and steroid pills are effective.

The hands are the most common area to be affected by arthritis. Treatments to ease the symptoms can include anti-inflammatory drugs, steroids, ointments or injections straight into the joint.

“Many pharmacological treatments for hand osteoarthritis pain are available, of which most have no proven efficacy,” said Anna Dossing from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

Hand osteoarthritis is a common disease affecting 15.9 per cent of women and 8.2 per cent of men aged between 40-84 years.

The incidence increases with age, and thus the burden will grow with the ageing population. The condition causes pain and impairs grip and motor function, affecting people’s abilities with activities of daily living and work.

People also experience dull or burning joint pain, morning stiffness, and swollen joints.

The study explored research databases, finding 72 trials involving a total of 7,609 patients with 29 treatments provided over an average period of three months.

Of the total, 60 trials, comprising 5,246 patients, looked specifically at pain and were included by researchers in a pooled data analysis. The results showed that non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) and steroid tablets performed better than placebos.

However, the effectiveness of topical creams and gels was not clear. Joint injections such as hyaluronate or steroids, as well as hydroxychloroquine tablets, were “no better than placebo”, researchers said.

“For hand osteoarthritis, oral NSAIDs and oral glucocorticoids appear effective, whereas the efficacy of topical NSAIDs remains questionable,” Dossing said.

Researchers said their findings “echo those of previous pooled data analyses” but “contradict the recommendations of existing clinical guidelines”, the report said.

“These findings raise questions about the evidence supporting the current treatment recommendation for intra-articular therapies and emphasise the need for future large-scale trials with a rigorous methodology to establish the efficacy of promising interventions such as topical NSAIDs,” the team said in the paper.

–IANS

rvt/ksk

18
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hrithik Roshan ‘binge-watched’ Saba Azad’s ‘Who’s Your Gynac’: ‘Thank you for laughs & tears’
Next article
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hotness in orange dress; Fan says, ‘Every color suits so well’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US