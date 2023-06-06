Kasauli Club hosts 101st 'Kasauli Week'

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) The Kasauli Club, established in 1880, is hosting the 101st Kasauli Week.

The week-long celebrations that started on Monday were inaugurated by the Chairman of the club, Brig C.S. Pathania.

On Monday, a military seminar and several sports events were held. A seminar by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) on the role of Kasauli and Dagshai in India’s Independence, followed by Karma Band Night by specially-abled persons will be organised on June 6.

Yoga and art activities besides sports events followed by Rajasthani folk will be witnessed on June 7.

Similarly, June 8 will see a meditation session followed by a Punjabi night.

In remaining days, several activities including dance classes, magic shows, music, cooking classes, fashion show, and the Members Night will be organised. The beating retreat is scheduled for June 11.

