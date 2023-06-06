scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Kasauli Club hosts 101st 'Kasauli Week'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) The Kasauli Club, established in 1880, is hosting the 101st Kasauli Week.

The week-long celebrations that started on Monday were inaugurated by the Chairman of the club, Brig C.S. Pathania.

On Monday, a military seminar and several sports events were held. A seminar by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) on the role of Kasauli and Dagshai in India’s Independence, followed by Karma Band Night by specially-abled persons will be organised on June 6.

Yoga and art activities besides sports events followed by Rajasthani folk will be witnessed on June 7.

Similarly, June 8 will see a meditation session followed by a Punjabi night.

In remaining days, several activities including dance classes, magic shows, music, cooking classes, fashion show, and the Members Night will be organised. The beating retreat is scheduled for June 11.

–IANS

sukant/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bihar Museum Biennale to open on Aug 7
Next article
Microsoft to pay $20 mn fine over storing Xbox data for kids
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple enters AR era with Vision Pro headset, starts at $3,499

Technology

WWDC23: Everything that Apple launched as Vision Pro AR headset stole limelight

Technology

Apple's Vision Pro headset helps gaming company Unitys stock surge

Technology

US SEC sues Binance, its CEO over lying to regulators, mishandling funds

Technology

Apple watchOS 10 offers redesigned apps, new faces & more

Technology

Microsoft to pay $20 mn fine over storing Xbox data for kids

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar Museum Biennale to open on Aug 7

Health & Lifestyle

Addressing mental, vision health next frontier: Indian-origin Apple Health VP

Health & Lifestyle

'Bengal Beyond Boundaries' in New Delhi from July 6

Technology

Apple launches 15-inch MacBook Air, new high-end Macs

Technology

Apple takes on chip giants with M2 Ultra that support 192GB

Sports

Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh assert won't take 10 secs to leave their jobs; claim agitation will go on

Sports

WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane will have a freer mind but will have his work cut out, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Sports

From voluntary disclosure to strict action, BAI announces steps to stop age Fudging

News

Allu Arjun crowns Soujanya as winner of Telugu Indian Idol 2

Sports

Rowllin Borges back in the national camp, aiming for a place in Asian Cup next year

Sports

Golf: McKibbin wins maiden DP World Tour title with two-stroke win at European Open

Sports

WTC Final: Will see how we can incorporate inputs from conversations with Pujara, says Dravid

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US