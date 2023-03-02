scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Kenya loses 2.61 mn livestock to drought

By News Bureau

Nairobi, March 2 (IANS) Kenya has lost some 2.61 million livestock to drought in the past months as the crisis worsens in arid and semi-arid areas, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) said in a report on Thursday.

The NDMA said the number is about 5 per cent of all the animals in arid and semi-arid areas, which totaled 52.8 million, Xinhua news agency reported.

The most affected animals that have died due to starvation in two worst-hit counties, namely Marsabit and Kajiado, were sheep and cattle, said the NDMA in its February update on the crisis.

“The drought situation continued to worsen in 22 out of the 23 arid counties. This is attributed to the poor performance of the 2022 short rains coupled with four consecutive failed rainfall seasons,” the NDMA said.

According to the agency, pasture in the arid areas is completely depleted, worsened by high temperatures.

Kenya has ramped up drought mitigation responses, with Rebecca Miano, the cabinet secretary for the Ministry of East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development, noting that the government has released 2 billion Kenyan shillings (about $15.68 million) to secure relief food distribution.

Kenya is one of the countries in the Horn of Africa region that has been hit harder by the worst drought in about 30 years, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, with up to 5 million citizens facing starvation. The other two affected Horn of Africa countries are Somalia and Ethiopia.

–IANS

int/arm

Previous article
Floods raise cholera risk even as cases decline in Africa: WHO
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Floods raise cholera risk even as cases decline in Africa: WHO

Sports

Indian Open Throws & Jumps: Jeswin Aldrin breaks long jump National Record, claims gold

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Manika, Sutirtha overcome higher-ranked opponents to make last-16

Sports

PVL: Kolkata Thunderbolts finish round-robin stage on top with win over Ahmedabad Defenders

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Hopes blossom for Meghalaya players ahead of summit clash with Karnataka

Sports

PMR Open ATP Challenger: Serbian Zekic ousts top-seeded Duckworth; two Indian pairs in doubles semis

News

Sukhbir collaborates with Salman Khan for ‘Billi Billi Akh’!

Health & Lifestyle

Vitamin D supplements may help prevent dementia: Study

Sports

WPL 2023: Looking to take the opportunity of captaining Mumbai Indians with both hands, says Harmanpreet

Sports

Gujarat Open Golf: Aman Raj races into three-shot lead in round two

News

The Weeknd hits back at Rolling Stone

News

'The Mandalorian 3' director Rick Famuyiwa says production always took cinematic approach towards series

News

‘Forgotten’ director Amar Sneh battling penury, health issues in Himachal

Technology

Hackers use phishing, malware to target job seekers amid layoffs

Technology

Foxconn to set up manufacturing facility in Telangana

Technology

Hubble video shows impact of NASA's asteroid defence mission

Health & Lifestyle

Eating oily fish, flaxseed can protect you against severe Covid

News

Anushka Sen-starrer 'Am I Next' to drop on OTT on Women's Day

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US