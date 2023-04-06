scorecardresearch
Kerala train blaze: Accused admitted to hospital with jaundice

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, April 6 (IANS) The man accused of setting ablaze fellow passengers on a moving train in Kerala was on Thursday diagnosed with jaundice after his medical examined at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

Following this, after a long discussion with the doctors, the chief of the Special Investigation Team in probing this case, ADGP M.R. Ajithkumar decided that Shahrukh Saifi, 24, should be admitted in the hospital and he has now been kept in a special cell there.

It was early on Wednesday that a team of Maharashtra Police’s Anti-Terror Squad took Saifi into custody from Ratnagiri and later handed him over to a three-member team of the Kerala Police.

Saifi was driven down to Kozhikode and arrived at a police camp at around 545 a.m. on Thursday.

Around 9 a.m, he was taken to the state-run Kozhikode Medical College hospital where he was examined by a team of doctors.

He is expected to be admitted in the hospital for a few days.

–IANS

sg/vd

