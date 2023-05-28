scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

KGMU to set up data centre to profile prevalent diseases

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 28 (IANS) The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) will soon set up a big data centre to profile prevalent diseases in Lucknow and neighbouring cities by analysing their health records.

The centre will be set up in collaboration with the University of Manitoba (UoM), Winnipeg, Canada, with the aim of profiling infectious diseases and neurological and physical diseases in the city and surrounding region.

It will not only enhance patient care and research capabilities at KGMU, but also serve as an early warning system for the government.

During a recent visit to the University of Manitoba (UoM), KGMU Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. Prof. Bipin Puri finalised the project.

The data centre will be modeled as UoM’s Centre of Health Innovation (CHI), which records various clinical data and genomic information, including diagnoses, demographics, risks, laboratory tests and family relationships.

According to the KGMU spokesman, in Canada, Puri saw how the CHI centre of UoM enables doctors and the government to monitor the prevalence, changes, and severity of diseases in Manitoba.

Following this, he discussed how UoM can provide assistance in establishing a similar data centre at KGMU.

KGMU see approximately 5,000 patients daily from Lucknow and nearby areas. These patients represent a wide range of conditions, including casualties, infectious diseases, metabolic issues, gastroenterological, neurological, craniological, and other mental and physical conditions.

“Despite generating a vast amount of data records, the data has not been stored for analysis until now. The establishment of this data centre will enable the analysis of this data, providing valuable insights into the prevalence, changes, and severity of diseases,” said VC.

Puri informed that to establish the centre, an expert team from Manitoba University would soon visit and train KGMU faculty members and students in data analysis.

“All other facilities, such as computer central networks between departments, are already available in KGMU, so there are no other hindrances,” said the VC.

Puri told reporters that they would also expand data analysis to other cities in the state if the first phase is successful.

In the second phase, KGMU will collaborate with technical universities like IIT Kanpur and AKTU to utilise the analysed data for machine learning and the development of artificial intelligence.

“This data can be used to develop apps and software that can analyse the health issues a patient is dealing with, including probable diseases and future risks,” he added.

–IANS

amita/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Countdown for launch of 'Indian GPS' satellite begins
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Countdown for launch of 'Indian GPS' satellite begins

News

'New abode of democracy': Shah Rukh's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

News

Palme d'Or goes to 'Anatomy of a Fall'; Justine Triet 3rd woman director to get it

News

Abhishek at IIFA: 'Any actor would be greedy to work with Amitabh Bachchan'

Sports

FIH Pro League: India slip to second spot after loss to Great Britain

News

Age no bar for Snehal Rai, who's been married to politician 21 years older

News

Kriti Sanon at IIFA: All generations, kids especially, must watch 'Adipurush'

News

Rajkummar Rao at IIFA: 'I have three projects for release coming up this year'

Sports

French Open: Chase for title at Roland Garros involves a four-way battle for No.1 rankings (preview)

Sports

Sub-Jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Uttar Pradesh to meet Odisha in final

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh called up for India seniors camp

News

Kamal Haasan at IIFA: I saw OTT revolution coming long before anyone else

Health & Lifestyle

Goan writer Damodar Mauzo conferred with Jnanpith Award

Sports

IPL 2023 Final: In battle between Mentor Dhoni and protege Hardik, CSK face Gujarat Titans (preview)

News

Parineeti, Raghav Chaddha may tie the knot in Rajasthan

Sports

ITTF World C'ships: China's Fan/Wang claim men's doubles title in Durban

Sports

KIUG 2022: Sravya Shivani aims to make tennis more accessible to new players

Sports

World class infra leaves participants of sub-junior hockey nationals impressed

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US