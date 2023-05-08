scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Leading biotech firm Twist Bioscience lays off 270 employees

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 8 (IANS) Leading biotechnology company Twist Bioscience Corporation has announced to lay off 270 people, or about 25 per cent of its workforce, as it aims to accelerate its path to profitability.

The company enables customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform.

Twist said it will focus resources on the support of key commercial and development opportunities that have the potential to deliver significant return on investment.

“Twist conducted a comprehensive review of the business and is resizing many teams throughout the organisation and reducing its workforce by approximately 270 employees, or about 25 per cent,” it said while delivering its fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results.

The biopharma team has been resized to focus on revenue-generating partnerships and Twist said it will moderate its investment in DNA data storage while maintaining its competitive lead.

“We reported a strong quarter overall, breaking the $60 million revenue threshold for the first time and exceeding our guidance,” said Emily M. Leproust, CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience.

“In January, we shipped the first products from the Factory of the Future and are now manufacturing the vast majority of our genes, gene fragments and oligo pools in our Wilsonville facility,” Leproust added.

Additionally, Twist plans to maintain its global commercial presence to drive top-line growth while streamlining teams including R&D across the business to focus on programmes, where the company believes it has a clear competitive advantage and sees the greatest potential for long-term profitable growth and value creation.

“Following a strategic and holistic analysis of the business, we prioritised and reengineered our cost base, and with these substantive changes, we believe we are operating from a position of strength, operating as a leaner organisation,” said the company CEO.

–IANS

na/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cognitive behavioural therapy can improve fatigue after Covid-19: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Cognitive behavioural therapy can improve fatigue after Covid-19: Study

News

After success of Humnava Mere, Singer Jubin and Rocky re-unite for another soulful track ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’

Health & Lifestyle

Apple Watch calls for medical help for woman suffering from heart issue in US

Lyrics

Chatrapathi – Window Taley Song Lyrics starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda, Nushrratt Bharuccha

News

Sonam Kapoor’s speech at King Charles Coronation concert fans call it 5th std English elocution competition

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday trolled for her barbie doll pink outfit carrying ‘Daal tadka ki balti’ purse

News

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie’s voice is heard in this viral video

Sports

IPL 2023: No bragging rights, only leg pulling between Pandya brothers after GT beat LSG

News

Drug abuse: Kerala to deploy 'shadow police' at movie sites

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill, Saha, Mohit's clinical show power GT to huge 56-run win over LSG

Sports

Badminton: Srikanth, Chaliha join Sindhu, Prannoy in Indian squad for Asian Games

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill, Saha, Mohit clinical guide GT to a huge 56-run win over LSG

Sports

IPL 2023: Joe Root debuts as Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sports

Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: Punjab, AP. Chandigarh, Bihar win on Day 4

Technology

Europe to build satellite constellation akin to SpaceX's Starlink: Report

Sports

Praveen Chithravel sets national record in triple jump in Cuba, qualifies for Worlds

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Deepak stuns Olympic medallist to storm into pre-quarters (Ld)

Technology

Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung cancer patients

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US