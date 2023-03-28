scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Licences of 18 pharma companies suspended over drug quality

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) In a major development, the Central government has suspended the licence of 18 pharma companies in the country over the poor quality of drugs.

A top official source on Tuesday said that the Drug Controller General of India had inspected 76 companies and the licence of 18 have been suspended, while 26 have been served show cause notice over poor quality of drugs.

The Centre has also cancelled the product permission of three pharma companies.

In a joint operation by Centre and the states, the action was taken against pharma companies across 20 states. The special drive had been initiated to stop the production of ‘Not of Standard Quality’ medicine and to ensure Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) of medicine across the country, said the source.

The source said that the DCGI’s action was taken from last 15 days in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Hariyana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

The source said that the special drive will continue to stop the production of substandard medicines in the country.

–IANS

avr/vd

Previous article
Bundesliga: Tuchel in best mood despite only supervising a small training group at Bayern
Next article
Gurugram reports 57 fresh Covid cases
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

SC permits foreign students to clear MBBS examination in India

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram reports 57 fresh Covid cases

Sports

Bundesliga: Tuchel in best mood despite only supervising a small training group at Bayern

Sports

Steve Smith joins commantry panel for IPL 2023 as expert

Sports

Women's National Football C'ship: Bhumika Mane strikes two in Maharashtra's big win

Sports

Sri Lanka penalised, docked one point for a slow over-rate in first ODI against New Zealand

News

Vikramaditya Motwane shares what makes his filmography so diverse

Sports

Stokes to play as specialist batter in early stages of IPL 2023

News

Akshay Oberoi's character in 'Gaslight' digs deep into his lineage

Sports

Tennis: India's Sidharth Rawat in singles pre-quarterfinals at Mysuru Open

Lyrics

Hunter – Daiyya Daiyya starring Nia Sharma, Suniel Shetty

News

Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up 1st schedule of 'Fateh' in Amritsar

News

Babil Khan talks about his social media character Bablu

News

Urvashi Rautela steps out with Jason Derulo for a meal

News

'Paan Dukaniya' in 'Bholaa' will be a big party anthem, feels Raai Laxmi

News

Nani: I would love to work with Deepika Padukone

Sports

Jr Women's Zonal hockey c'ships: Haryana, Jharkhand, MP, Karnataka coaches review successful campaigns

Sports

So many special memories rushed back…: AB de Villiers pens heartfelt note for RCB after Hall of Fame honour

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US