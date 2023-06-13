scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Low birth weight may raise risk of Type-2 diabetes later

By Agency News Desk

London, June 13 (IANS) Children born with low birth weight were seen to be at higher odds of developing Type-2 diabetes in adulthood, according to two studies.

The studies, published in the journal Diabetologia, showed that each 1 kg decrease in birth weight was associated with a 3.3 year younger age of diabetes onset, lower body mass index and smaller waist circumference.

Babies born below 3 kg were also associated with increased overall comorbidity, with a 36 per cent higher chance of having 3 or more comorbidities and a 26 per cent higher chance of having a systolic blood pressure above 155 mm Hg (severe hypertension).

Type-2 diabetes patients with lower birth weight also show a higher use of diabetes drugs than those with normal birth weight.

“An adverse foetal environment reflected by low birthweight is a strong and non-genetic risk factor not only of developing Type-2 diabetes per se, but in addition for the development of a relatively more severe subtype of diabetes — with earlier disease onset, more complications, and co-morbidities, as well as with an increased need for clinical care and medical treatments,” sad researchers including Dr Rasmus Wibaek, from Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen in Denmark.

The average birth weight in Denmark is around 3.4 kg. Clinically defined low birthweight (below 2.5 kg) yielded stronger associations, and a higher birth weight was associated with characteristics mirroring lower birth weight in opposite directions.

The first study included 4,590 participants who were followed for 19 years.

The incidence rate of Type-2 diabetes increased with age, and was higher in male participants. It decreased linearly with increasing birth weight, with each extra kg of birth weight linked to a 40 per cent reduced risk of Type-2 diabetes, which continued into the highest birth weights.

Notably, the absolute rate of increase in Type-2 diabetes incidence across age was markedly steeper in persons born with lower birth weights compared with higher birth weights.

The second study, also led by the same research team, analysed midwife records for 6,866 individuals with diabetes.

They found those with low birthweight had a 28 per cent increased risk of being diagnosed with diabetes aged under 45 years (more likely to be diagnosed younger), and a 30 per cent lower risk of being diagnosed aged over 75 years (less likely to be diagnosed older).

Birthweight under 3 kg was associated with reporting fewer individuals with a family history of diabetes.

Other factors linked to a lower birth weight were a lower prevalence of diabetes-associated neurological disease and a 33 per cent increased risk of using three or more glucose-lowering drugs.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Powerpoint for web gets laser pointer in slideshow, digital ruler & more
Next article
Sonu Sood offers hearing-impaired 'Roadies' contestant a role in 'Fateh' during auditions
This May Also Interest You
News

Sonu Sood offers hearing-impaired 'Roadies' contestant a role in 'Fateh' during auditions

Technology

Powerpoint for web gets laser pointer in slideshow, digital ruler & more

Technology

RJio has edge over Airtel in deploying FWA 5G tech to enter homes: Report

News

Darshan Dave's character to offer helping hand to Neha Joshi's Yashoda in 'Doosri Maa'

Technology

Robots may help AI gain human-like cognition: Study

Technology

itel S23, India's 1st smartphone with 16GB RAM at Rs 8,799, to go on sale from June 14, exclusively on Amazon

News

Sachet-Parampara's new release 'Deewani' features elements of electro-pop

Technology

Regulator rejects Broadcom's $15.5 mn proposal to correct unfair practices

News

Gulshan Devaiah joins Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew for ‘Ulajh’

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out screen-sharing feature for video calls on Windows beta

Sports

Ganguly advises India to play fearless cricket to end ICC title drought

News

Scoop’s Jagruti Pathak redefines Karishma Tanna’s life as an actor

Health & Lifestyle

AMU student develops portable single lead ECG device

Health & Lifestyle

Thailand reports 15 dengue deaths, cases at 3-yr high

Technology

WinZO crosses 40 bn micro transactions in FY23, aims for 55 bn in FY24

Technology

Samsung, SK hynix on lookout for further developments in US chip export policy

Technology

'Women-Friendly Tourism' app to create 10,000 women ventures, 30K tourism jobs in Kerala

Technology

All about Breaking Point, that ran controversial Dorsey interview

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US