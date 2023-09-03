scorecardresearch
Lucknow reports 15 new dengue cases, highest in a day so far

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Sep 3 (IANS) Lucknow has reported 15 fresh dengue cases, the highest on a single day this year, in the past 24 hours.

According to the health department, three cases were reported from Indira Nagar, five from Chander Nagar, four from NK Road and two from Aliganj.

“These patients are stable and recuperating at home,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

On Saturday, health teams visited 509 houses to check if there were any mosquito-breeding sites and served notices at six places where they spotted larva.

“Mosquito breeding can take place even with a spoonful of stagnant water. Hence, we should remove any such source from our houses and surroundings,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Till now, the state capital has reported over 150 dengue cases and about 500 cases have been reported in the state.

“We appeal to residents to ensure they do not throw anything in the open, including empty/ used coconut shells or cans,” said Ritu Srivastava, district malaria officer.

–IANS

amita/dpb

