Lucknow reports 38 dengue cases in 24 hrs

Lucknow, Oct 20 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, Lucknow reported 38 new dengue cases, the highest single-day caseload reported so far this year.

The total number of cases has now reached 1,308.

According to the details shared by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Lucknow, Indira Nagar, Chowk, NK Road and Aliganj reported five cases each, Chander Nagar and Chinhat four cases, and Tudiyaganj three.

Apart from the hospitals, people are also consulting doctors via telephone or gettng medical help at health and wellness centres.

Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra held a review meeting on infectious diseases with officials of various departments.

He directed officials to conduct a review of high-risk areas and directed officials to ensure activities for controlling mosquito breeding.

The health department has initiated the spraying of mosquito larvicide oil (MLO) in open and unused ponds, which are said to be a source for mosquito breeding.

“People need to contribute to eliminating sources of mosquito breeding. They should make sure they remove stagnated water from homes and offices,” said Dr P.K. Gupta, former president Indian Medical Association, Lucknow branch.

In Uttar Pradesh, over 18,300 cases and nine deaths have been reported this year.

–IANS

amita/ksk