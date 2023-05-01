scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports highest number of Covid cases in a day

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 1 (IANS) Lucknow has reported the highest Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh with 64 more people testing positive for the infection in the past 24 hours, health officials said.

As many as 69 patients recovered on Sunday, taking the number of active Covid cases under treatment in Lucknow to 514.

One Covid-positive patient died in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday while 352 others tested positive in Uttar Pradesh, according to the health department data.

The test positivity rate in the state is 1.63, officials added.

New Covid-19 cases were reported from Aliganj (110), Indira Nagar (10), Alambagh (16), Chinhat (9) and Tudiyaganj (4).

Lucknow is testing an average of 3,000 Covid samples per day and the test positivity rate is more than two.

Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 36 new Covid cases, Ghaziabad (32), Varanasi (12), Meerut (16), Gorakhpur (10) and Bulandshahr (11).

With the recovery of 434 patients across the state, the number of active cases is now 2,897, including 309 in Lakhimpur Kheri, according to the health department data.

Till now 21,42,835 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state and 23,685 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

–IANS

amita/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World Boxing C'ships: India's Hussamuddin, Varinder to begin their campaign
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Boxing C'ships: India's Hussamuddin, Varinder to begin their campaign

Sports

IPL 2023: Jaiswal's 124 in vain as Suryakumar, David carry Mumbai to six-wicket win

Sports

IPL 2023: Jaiswal's 124 in vain as Suryakumar, David carry Mumbai to six-wicket win (ld)

Sports

Delhi's iconic Sonnet Cricket Club gets evicted, left with no space to practice

Sports

Formula 1: Perez wins in Azerbaijan, Verstappen completes 1-2 for Red Bull; Leclerc places third

Sports

Asian U18 athletics: Girls team wins medley race; Bapi Hansda scripts history with silver in 400m

Health & Lifestyle

School timings in Patna extended after weather improves

Sports

IWL 2023: Sethu Madurai roll over Lords FA Kochi, Kickstart beat Odisha FC

Sports

Madrid Open: Swiatek downs Pera to reach fourth round, Chinese duo out of women's doubles

Sports

'We never gave up after losing first game', says Shetty-Rankireddy after becoming Asian Champions

Technology

SL President urged experts to promote AI taking India, Singapore as models

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's stunning 124 propels Rajasthan to massive 212/7 against Mumbai

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Beating CSK in Chennai is special', says PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan after winning last-ball thriller

Sports

IPL 2023: 'If we can't get a boundary, we'll run well', Sikandar Raza reveals plan behind his final ball heroics against CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Prabhsimran, Livingstone, Curran, and Raza star as PBKS clinch last-ball thriller against CSK (Ld)

News

IANS Review: 'Citadel': Techno thriller that promises more than it delivers! (IANS Rating: **)

Sports

IPL 2023: Can think about sending him earlier, DC skipper David Warner on Axar Patel

Sports

China's Ding Liren beats Nepomniachtchi in tie-breaker to become the new World Chess Champion

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US