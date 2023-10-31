Lucknow witnesses 40% spurt in cases of fever

Lucknow, Oct 31 (IANS) There has been a 40 per cent increase in cases of fever here in the past one month putting a passive pressure on medical facilities.

Doctors are advising people to exercise caution against mosquitoes, maintain hygiene and avoid self-medication if they fall ill.

Around 900 patients suffering from fever are reaching Balrampur Hospital for treatment daily while KGMU is witnessing about 400 patients per day in OPD.

Similarly, around 150 to 250 patients are arriving in Bhaurao Devras (BRD) Civil Hospital in Mahanagar and Lokbandhu Hospital every day.

Earlier, the number at Balrampur Hospital was about 600 daily, followed by 300 in KGMU. Similarly, in BRD and Lokbandhu hospitals there were 130 to 170 patients visiting daily.

Apart from this, 10-15 patients suffering from viral fever are also reaching community health centres (CHC) and primary health centres (PHC) every day.

In charge of the family medicine unit at KGMU Prof. Narsingh Verma said, “Flu viruses spread more easily in cold weather. This is because viruses like cold and our immune systems are weaker in this weather. To protect from the flu, one must wash hands frequently and wear a mask. For protection from dengue, efforts must be made to ensure safety from mosquitoes.”

Medical Superintendent of Lokbandhu Hospital, Dr Ajay Sankar Tripathi, said: “People often take over-the-counter pills for fever without understanding that overuse of antibiotics can lead to resistance, making infections harder to treat. Anyone having a fever should visit a doctor.”

Meanwhile with the spurt in fever cases, the demand for flu vaccine has also seen a 30 per cent jump in the past 30 days.

As the temperature drops, city residents are flocking to clinics to safeguard themselves against respiratory ailments, particularly the flu.

Both private and government hospitals are advising patients, especially the elderly, to get vaccinated against flu.

Officials of a prominent hospital on Kanpur Road, said they were experiencing a surge in requests for flu vaccines, with 4-5 vials in demand daily over the last month, compared to the previous rate of 1-2 vials per week.

Paediatrician Dr Virat Verma said, “More people, including children and those aged 50 and above, are seeking flu shots as a preventive measure. It has become like a regular vaccination. There are two reasons behind it: one is high frequency of viral infection and second is awareness.”

Former principal of Era medical college Prof. M.M. Faridi said “Flu vaccine is particularly crucial for individuals with compromised immune systems, especially those with chronic illnesses, elderly and children.”

As many as 38 new dengue cases were recorded in the state capital on Monday, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson of the CMO office.

