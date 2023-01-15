scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Man falls sick mid-air, dies after emergency landing

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) A Madurai-Delhi IndiGo flight was diverted to the Indore airport following a mid-air medical emergency on Saturday evening.

Officials said that the passenger was brought to a hospital after the flight landed at Indore airport. The doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

As per the information, the passenger — Atul Gupta, was around 60-year-old. He was on board IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, and was found bleeding from the mouth as his condition deteriorated mid-way through the journey.

Due to the medical emergency, the Madurai-Delhi flight was diverted to Indore and it landed there around 5.30 p.m.

Gupta was sent to a hospital from the airport where he was declared brought dead.

Initial information said that the passenger was suffering from some ailments including blood pressure and diabetes.

Officials said that the flight finally took off for Delhi at around 6.40 p.m. According to sources, Gupta was a resident of Noida.

–IANS

kvm/pgh

Previous article
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Argentina
Next article
'We have best bowling unit in SA20', says MI Cape Town captain Rashid after clinical win
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Construction of US semiconductor plant on track: Samsung CEO

Sports

3rd ODI: Virat Kohli 166, Shubman Gill 116 propel India to mammoth 390/5 against Sri Lanka

Sports

ILT20: I am looking to bat positively and aggressively, says Dubai Capitals' Sikandar Raza

News

Vijay Sethupathi says Hindi audience doesn't take him seriously

News

Vijay Sethupathi says Hindi audience doesn't take him seriously

News

Namita Thapar says housekeeper stole phone, wrote 'hateful' post

Sports

World Archery releases event calendar for the 2023 season

News

Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy

Fashion & Lifestyle

'Babylon' star Margot Robbie says she loves to travel by the London Underground

Sports

Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopia's Lemi, Haymanot set course records; Gopi wins in Indian section

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Sreejita De clarifies: I didn’t mean Tina Datta has actually broken relationships

News

Brendan Fraser-starrer 'The Whale' outpaces other indies; mints $10 mn at US box office

News

An emotional moment as Sajid Khan bids goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' house

Health & Lifestyle

23 injured in TN jallikattu event

Health & Lifestyle

Punish officials who obstruct Mohalla clinics ahead of MCD polls: DyCM to L-G

Sports

From Yamaguchi to PV Sindhu, top-10 women stars to watch out for at India Open 2023

Sports

Jake Dennis wins first race of GEN3 era 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Sports

Dewald Brevis is everything you look for in an overseas pro, when in India, says Abhinav Mukund

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US