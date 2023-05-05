scorecardresearch
Mann, Kejriwal open 80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

By Agency News Desk

Ludhiana, May 5 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dedicated 80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab to the people, bringing the total tally of such operational clinics to 580.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said with this 580 Aam Aadmi Clinics are now operational in the state. He said these clinics have been dedicated to the people in three phases.

He said these clinics have already proved to be a cornerstone in imparting quality health services to people.

The Chief Minister said equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, these clinics are providing world-class treatment and diagnostic facilities to the people free of cost. He said so far 25.63 lakh patients from across the state have been benefitted from these Aam Aadmi clinics.

A total 41 type of diagnostics tests are being provided at these clinics free of cost and till April 30, 1.78 lakh patients have undergone these tests.

The Chief Minister said these clinics have also helped the government preparing a database for checking the various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them effectively.

He said total 80 drugs are being provided free of cost to the patients at these clinics. The most commonly used drugs are for hypertension, diabetes, skin ailments, and seasonal disease outbreaks like viral fever and others.

Taking a dig at BJP leader and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister reminded him that the people of the state are fed up from experienced politicians. He said these leaders had confined themselves in high walls of their palatial residences due to which people had ousted them from the state.

Mann said these leaders have always befooled the common man due to which they were rejected by the people.

The Chief Minister said the state has passed the One MLA, One Pension Bill which stipulates that each MLA will get only a single pension, instead of the earlier provision of permitting multiple pensions for every term.

He said this pension system was the open loot of the public money which has been stopped now.

In his address, Kejriwal lauded the state government for taking this historic initiative. He said this is unprecedented as Punjabis have never witnessed such revolution in the health sector.

He said it was first implemented in Delhi and now successfully replicated in Punjab after people gave a chance to them.

–IANS

vg/vd

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
