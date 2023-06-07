scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Medical camps for special children in UP

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, June 7 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to organise medical assessment camps for differently abled children in secondary schools to provide them easier access to medical tests, advice and disability certificates.

The camps will conduct medical check-ups and assess disabilities to issue appropriate certificates.

Instructions have been issued by the state project director to district basic education officers for the camps.

Each district will determine the venue and dates by June 30, with the aim of completing the camp by August 30, said a government spokesman.

State project director Vijay Kiran Anand said that an orthopaedic surgeon, an ENT surgeon, an eye specialist and a psychologist/psychiatrist would be included in the team of doctors for the camp.

However, in cases where audiologists and psychologists are not available, it is important to reach out to the chief medical officer/district magistrate, additional director health, Indian Medical Association, National Institute for Empowerment of Intellectual Disabilities and Ali Yavar Jung National Institute for Speech and Hearing Disabilities, Mumbai.

Guidelines stress on inclusion of children with special needs in secondary schools by coordinating with the district school inspector.

The instructions emphasise that 50 children with special needs, who do not have a disability certificate, should be included in each camp.

“The instructions also state that medical assessment camps should be organised in all 886 blocks of UP,” he said.

–IANS

amita/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'I'm going to try to avoid in the future is to have melatonin pills and naps before matches', says Tsitsipas
Next article
How Diljit Dosanjh inspired Sonam Bajwa be more active on social media
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'It's in a complete mess', Bhaichung tears into 'free-for-all' AIFF (IANS Interview)

News

How Diljit Dosanjh inspired Sonam Bajwa be more active on social media

Sports

'I'm going to try to avoid in the future is to have melatonin pills and naps before matches', says Tsitsipas

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her diamond ring Fans say if she engaged

News

Al Pacino calls girlfriend's pregnancy special: He 'could not be happier'

Sports

French Open: Alcaraz masterclass overwhelms Tsitsipas; books semifinal clash with Djokovic

News

Tom Holland says 'The Crowded Room' compelled him to take an extended break

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt flaunts her glowing skin in purple swimsuit

Technology

Instagram may soon roll out its own AI chatbot

News

Naga Chaitanya starrer ‘Custody’, premiere announced

Sports

India aim to seal semis berth in Women's Jr Asia Cup with win against Chinese Taipei

News

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' heads to Durban International Film Festival

Technology

Rocket Lab's 1st private Venus mission delayed till 2025: Report

Technology

Intel introduces 2 new GPUs with Dolby Vision support

Health & Lifestyle

Centre, states urged to increase number of endometriosis health experts

Sports

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia at Minister Anurag Thakur's residence for talks

Sports

PKL: Gujarat Giants hopes to scout best young players, says Ram Mehar Singh

Technology

HP introduces 45-inch curved display, vertical mouse in India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US