Medical camps for special children in UP

Lucknow, June 7 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to organise medical assessment camps for differently abled children in secondary schools to provide them easier access to medical tests, advice and disability certificates.

The camps will conduct medical check-ups and assess disabilities to issue appropriate certificates.

Instructions have been issued by the state project director to district basic education officers for the camps.

Each district will determine the venue and dates by June 30, with the aim of completing the camp by August 30, said a government spokesman.

State project director Vijay Kiran Anand said that an orthopaedic surgeon, an ENT surgeon, an eye specialist and a psychologist/psychiatrist would be included in the team of doctors for the camp.

However, in cases where audiologists and psychologists are not available, it is important to reach out to the chief medical officer/district magistrate, additional director health, Indian Medical Association, National Institute for Empowerment of Intellectual Disabilities and Ali Yavar Jung National Institute for Speech and Hearing Disabilities, Mumbai.

Guidelines stress on inclusion of children with special needs in secondary schools by coordinating with the district school inspector.

The instructions emphasise that 50 children with special needs, who do not have a disability certificate, should be included in each camp.

“The instructions also state that medical assessment camps should be organised in all 886 blocks of UP,” he said.

–IANS

amita/uk/