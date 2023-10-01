Menstrual cups cost-effective, environment friendly & easy to use: Army Hospital

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan Commandant Army Hospital (R and R) on Sunday said that the menstrual Cup in not only cost-effective but also environment friendly, easy to use and maintain. The Army Hospital (R and R) Delhi Cantt organised a menstrual health awareness programme ‘Mahawari Mein Swachchta’ on Sunday.

Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan said that the menstrual cup is reusable and very convenient for office-going women and women in the armed forces.

“It can be used by both married and unmarried women with equal ease. It also does not lead to the generation of bio-waste, hence saving the environment from tonnes of waste generated by the more commonly used sanitary pads,” he said.

A lecture cum demonstration was also organised at the Army Hospital in which women from all walks of life, including adolescent girls, also participated.

The senior army officers said that the social taboos and myths associated with menstruation, medical implications of good menstrual hygiene, and simple but effective ways to deal with menstrual issues were highlighted during the event.

Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Army Hospital also prepared educational material which was distributed to the participants.

The education stalls were put up highlighting social and medical issues related to menstrual hygiene, including educating the men in society and the need for community support in India about this issue.

