scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Mohan Bhagwat calls for supporting cancer treatment of poor

By Agency News Desk

Nagpur, April 27 (IANS) RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday called for extending public support to the healthcare system particularly the cancer treatment for marginally poor sections of the society.

Inaugurating the National Cancer Institute (NCI) here, Bhagwat said though the Institute has come up with latest of equipments and modern treatment facility, he hoped the NCI will live up to the expectations of the cancer patients and their family members.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was likely to attend the event in Nagpur, but he could not make it due to pressing engagements in Delhi.

The RSS chief said, though cancer is a big problem and a major health issue but needs to be tackled by moral support and effectively through medicine with dedicated treatment by a world-class facility like the NCI.

Union Minister for Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is the brain behind the cancer hospital, were also present on the occasion.

Bhagwat said the NCI was a dream come true for Fadnavis and his colleague Shailesh Joglekar who lost one family member respectively and were persuaded to set up a facility like Tata Cancer Hospital in Mumbai.

Expressing his happiness, he said it has the best of the facility for treatment and hopes more people will join hands with open hearted contributions and assistance in maintaining and expanding facilities.

“The onus of sustainability lies with the people to keep the hope alive for a better treatment. The task is difficult to minimise the cost of treatment for a major section of society who are poor,” he added. He described the entire project as a dedicated work of Sangh swayamsevak.

Gadkari in his speech called for a need of a collaboration with American Cancer Institute for more modern and latest advancement in treating cancer. He said there was a reduction of 33 per cent death rate in cases of cancer in America. During his tenure as Shipping and Ports Minister, he had extended support to Tata Cancer Hospital in allocating a port Trust building in Mumbai which is now used for paediatric patients, he added.

Shinde said a similar cancer hospital is coming up in Thane where the infrastructure is ready. He called on cancer patients to take benefits of CM’s fund and other state government healthcare funding schemes. He called for accessible and affordable treatment of cancer.

Fadnavis said the NCI will soon have a blood related disease treatment for Thalassemia and Sickle Cell, which is found in Eastern Vidarbha.

–IANS

joseph/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
JioCinema becomes streaming home of HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros. content
Next article
Japan to downgrade legal status of Covid on May 8
This May Also Interest You
News

Mithun's son Namashi Chakraborty all set for 'Bad Boy' debut

Sports

Hooda to visit Jantar Mantar in support of protesting wrestlers

Technology

Patent filings soar 13.6% in India, tech domain leads

News

Gautam Singh Vig, Saba Khan collaborate for a romantic song ‘Dooriyan’

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese study finds flu virus in dogs edging closer to humans

News

Nysa Devgn slips while jumping out of the car, and bumps into a security guard

Technology

We aim to localise 70% raw materials by 2023 end: Boult Audio CEO

Technology

Twitter removes 'government-funded' news labels from all media accounts

News

Jackie Shroff: Earth Day means loving and caring for all the living souls

Technology

Coinbase sues US SEC over crypto rule-making petition

Technology

Adobe expands India footprint, opens new office to host 2K employees

Feature

VCR: Government wakes up to 51-year-old problem

Sports

Indian women's hockey team to tour Australia as part of their preparation for Hangzhou Asian Games

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane, Conway, Dube slam fifties, propel Chennai to 235/4 against Kolkata

News

Navina Bole plays a carefree woman in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

Technology

Tim Cook meets Sunil Mittal, software developers, photographers

News

Netflix to invest $2.5 bn in South Korea for original content

News

Vibhav Roy left his 'privileged job' in Australia to become an actor

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US