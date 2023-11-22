scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Monkeypox cases spread to 5 provinces in Indonesia

By Agency News Desk

Jakarta, Nov 22 (IANS) Cases of monkeypox in Indonesia have spread to five provinces, the Health Ministry said.

“The total has reached 51 confirmed cases, including 30 patients who have recovered,” said Siti Nadia Tarmizi, the head of the Ministry’s communications and public services bureau, on Tuesday.

The capital Jakarta considered as a special province has recorded the most cases, at 38, including 23 recoveries. Other cases were detected in West Java (6), Banten (5), Riau (1) and East Java (1).

Some cases were accompanied by other diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and syphilis, added Tarmizi.

Meanwhile, the work to prevent new cases is hampered by the minimal number of vaccine doses, Xinhua news agency reported.

The monkeypox case in Indonesia was first detected this year on October 13, in a resident who had just returned from a trip to various countries.

Epidemiologists estimate the number of cases could multiply to 3,600 cases a year if without any interventions.

–IANS

int/khz

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India absent at voting on UNGA resolution on 'better world through sports'
Next article
S Korea beat China in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US