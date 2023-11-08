Mouthwatering sweet recipes for kids this Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 08 (IANSlife) With Diwali just around the corner, the festive occasion calls for special recipes to add an extra sparkle to your parties. Mars Wrigley has got you covered with the perfect recipes infused with a delightful touch of chocolatey twist, bound to put smiles on your guests’ faces. No Diwali bash is complete without scrumptious food, and since Diwali is all about celebrations, why not amp up your dishes too?

Fill up your home with the mouth-watering aroma of delicious treats whipped up with Galaxy, Fusions, Snickers, Twix, and M&Ms.Let your culinary prowess shine as you entice everyone with your cooking and turn that party into a chocolate wonderland with Mars Wrigley’s ultimate recipes!

SNICKERS® Sweet and Salty Popcorn

Ingredients

8 cups lightly salted popcorn2 oz dark chocolate, melted2 bars (50g each) SNICKERS Original, chopped1 cup pretzel twists3/4 cup salted peanuts1/2 cup butterscotch chips

Direction

Place popcorn in a large bowl. Drizzle with melted chocolate and toss to coat; spread on parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Let stand for 8 to 10 minutes or until chocolate is set. Break into bite-sized pieces.Toss with chopped SNICKERS Original, pretzels, peanuts, and butterscotch chips.Substitute milk chocolate for dark chocolate if desired.

Dessert Pizza made with M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Candies

Ingredients forCream Cheese Spread:

8 oz cream cheese½ T vanilla extract1 c powdered sugar1 T whole milk

Ingredients forDessert Pizza:

2 T M&M’S®Milk Chocolate Candies, ¼” chopped8 oz sugar cookie dough, prepared10-11 strawberries, sliced½ T chocolate sauce, prepared

Direction forCream Cheese Spread:

Mix all ingredients and combine until smooth. Spread can be made in advance and stored refrigerated until assembly of the dessert pizza.

Assembled Dessert Pizza:

Preheat oven to 350°F.Prepare sheet trays for baking by lining with parchment paper lightly sprayed with oil.Roll out cookie dough to a 9″ round.Bake for 10-12 mins until golden brown.Cool completely before assembling dessert pizza.To assemble, spread prepared cream cheese spread onto cookie, leaving about a 1” edge around the outside.Scatter sliced strawberries, chopped M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Candies and drizzle with chocolate sauce.Serve as shareable dessert pizza or in individual to-go pizza containers.

Buttermilk Donuts Made with all-new GALAXY® FUSIONS Chocolate

Ingredients forDonuts

3½ cups all-purpose flour1 cup sugar½ teaspoon baking soda2 teaspoons baking powder1 teaspoon salt1½ teaspoon ground nutmeg¾ cup buttermilk4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted2 eggs1 egg yolk

Chocolate Glaze

1 cupchoppedGALAXY®FUSIONSChocolate2 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted1 tablespoon light corn syrup½ cup unsalted butter¼ cup whole milk, warmed2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Direction forDonuts

Preheat fryer to 375°F.Combine 1 cup of flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Set aside. In separate bowl, combine buttermilk, butter, and eggs.In a mixing bowl, add wet ingredients to the dry and mix well. Add remaining flour and mix until just combined. Turn dough onto floured work surface. Roll with floured rolling pin to 1-inch thick.Stamp out dough rings with floured doughnut cutter, re-flouring between cuts.Carefully drop dough rings into fryer, four or five at a time, depending on fryer size. Turn doughnuts as they rise to surface with a slotted spoon. Fry doughnuts until golden brown, about 50 seconds per side.Drain on paper towel-lined pan or wire rack. Repeat frying, returning fat to temperature between each batch.

Chocolate Glaze

Combine butter, milk, corn syrup, and vanilla in saucepan and heat over medium heat until butter is melted.Decrease the heat to low, add 1/2 cup of chopped GALAXY® FUSIONS Chocolate and whisk until melted.Remove chocolate mixture from heat. Using a hand mixer slowly add powdered sugar and beat until smooth.Place chocolate glaze over a bowl of warm water and dip the doughnuts immediately. Allow glaze to set for 30 minutes before serving.

Assembly

Top glazed donut rings with remainingchoppedGALAXY® FUSIONSChocolate and serve.

Top to Bottom Cheesecake

Ingredients

·1/4cup + 1 tbsp. TWIX® Bars, crushed,1/2″, frozen·2 tbsp. Caramel sauce·1 cup Whipped cream·1 Cheesecake slice, plain, small·1 tbsp. Chocolate sauce

Direction

Spoon 1/4 cup crushed TWIX® Caramel Cookie Bars into bottom of chilled dish.Top with caramel sauce.Top with whipped cream.Place cheesecake onto whipped cream, sinking it one-quarter of the way into whipped cream.Drizzle dessert with chocolate sauce.Top with remaining crushed TWIX® Bars.Serve immediately.

Suggestions

Experiment with other flavors of cheesecake.Utilize crushed SNICKERS® Bar versus TWIX® Bars.

IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in

–IANS

lh/tb