Muzaffarpur civic body to spend Rs 1 crore on dog sterilisation

By News Bureau

Patna, Feb 7 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur has decided to spend Rs 1 crore for the sterilisation of stray dogs in the district.

Mayor Nirmala Sahu said that a proposal was passed during the session of the civic body’s house.

“Keeping in view of the large number of dog bite cases, the majority of the councillors raised this point in the meeting. A number of accidents also happened due to stray dogs. Hence, we have passed the fund of Rs 1 crore to achieve the purpose,” Sahu said.

“The fund will be used to capture stray dogs from the streets followed by their sterilisation. Besides, we have also decided to capture stray bulls from the roads as well. These stray animals are responsible for many accidents,” Sahu added.

–IANS

ajk/vd

