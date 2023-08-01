scorecardresearch
Nagaland govt asks in-service doctors to stop private practice

By Agency News Desk

Kohima, Aug 1 (IANS) The Nagaland government on Tuesday asked the government doctors drawing non practising allowance (NPA) to stop private practice within a month otherwise action would be taken.

Commissioner and Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Y Kikheto Sema said that in-service government doctors who are availing NPA and involved in private practice in private hospitals, clinics have been directed to either stop private practice or to forgo their NPA within one month.

He told media persons that the in-service government doctors not availing NPA may be allowed to give private consultations and services with prior approval of the competent authority to the needy patients strictly during non-working hours.

Sema said that instances have also come to the notice of the government that some in-service government doctors, health workers are irregular in their place of posting, which hampers the health care delivery system in their respective health units.

He said that in the event of a report of absence from the place of posting without proper leave permissions from the competent authority, action would be initiated as per the Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968, and the Nagaland Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1967.

It has been observed that, in many instances, laid-down instructions of the government are not being complied with in letter and spirit.

The issue has also been adversely viewed by Nagaland Lokayukta, the official said.

He said that the government also asked all private hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes not to engage any in-service government doctors, nurses, technicians, and health workers in their establishments.

Failure to comply would result in the cancellation of their license, Sema stated.

Agency News Desk
