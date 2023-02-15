scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

'Nation's Homeopath': Mukesh Batra, his amazing story & success mantra

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) His first job was as a charitable intern earning Rs 150 a month and after nine years of struggle, he started earning Rs 450 a month but he always wanted to branch out on his own, says Mukesh Batra, who today presides over a chain of 225 homeopathy clinics with 350 doctors in 133 cities in seven countries.

“I might have worked comfortably with my father’s practice but I decided to move on my own. I had to pay through my nose for the flat where I was living and it took me four years to clear my loan,” Batra told IANS in an interview ahead of the third edition of “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai”, the stage adaptation of his autobiography, “Nation’s Homeopath”, at the Sophia Bhabha auditorium in Mumbai on Thursday.

He later decided to start his own private practice in a polyclinic and in 1982, started his own clinic, and called it Positive Health Clinic in Chowpatty, South Mumbai, “with a bank loan at an exorbitant 36 per cent interest”.

“I treated over 300 patients per day, including heads of state, movie stars, politicians, and business owners,” Batra explained.

What is his advice for young entrepreneurs who want to make it big in the city?

“One should be a differentiator. One needs to understand the needs of the society and the need for the product or service. Examine the need for it and work hard to obtain it. Begin small and then grow big, dream big while keeping your feet on the ground, and don’t give up easily, just try again and again. Believe in yourself. Have faith in what you are doing,” Batra maintained.

What is the key ingredient to be a successful entrepreneur?

“One should have risk-taking ability. Risk-taking ability means being ready to go back to zero and believing in yourself to put your money where your mouth is. One can’t expect other people to fund the business, one should fund himself, and grow from that. Start earning money, and put it back into the business without worrying about the returns.

“Always have a sense of purpose and passion. If you believe in something, pursue it with zeal. If you combine your passion with your purpose, it means you are working to help people heal. More people healing means reaching out to more people. One can become a successful entrepreneur through passion, purpose and belief,” Batra asserted.

How should one take challenges and failures?

“Failure is a stepping stone to success. It is important to recognise failure and learn from it without becoming dis-heartened. Everyone who is successful now had previously failed. One should be persistent like Thomas Edison who ‘failed’ to invent a suitable and practical light bulb thousands of times.

“Like Thomas Edison, you can learn what ‘not’ to do in the future by reviewing a failed small business strategy. It’s always a good idea to keep track of your new business strategies so that you know what steps you took along the way. Managing challenges entails reviewing steps and making changes as needed to achieve the goal you’ve set,” Batra explained.

He has been in the healthcare industry for over five decades. What has been his biggest motivation?

“My biggest motivation is to heal people, reach out to more people and promote homeopathy. I worked hard to legalise homeopathy in Mauritius. In 1996, I opened the first international clinic in Mauritius and Dr. Batra’s clinic was one of the first legally recognised homeopathic clinics. Over the last few years, homeopathy has been promoted in the Gulf countries and spread to places like Mauritius, Muscat and London,” Batra concluded.

And that’s what “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai” is all about.

(Vishnu Makhijani can be reached at vishnu.makhijani@ians.in)

Previous article
Metaguise to use Dassault Systemes' 3DEXPERIENCE Works cloud technology
Next article
One dead, 30 ill after drinking polluted water in Karnataka's Yadgir
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

One dead, 30 ill after drinking polluted water in Karnataka's Yadgir

Technology

Metaguise to use Dassault Systemes' 3DEXPERIENCE Works cloud technology

Others

Badal Bhardwaj: A musical prodigy taking the world by storm

News

Kunal Jaisingh replaces Mohit Kumar in 'Durga Aur Charu'

Technology

Bought for $30 mn, Internet's most expensive domain gets just 88K monthly visitors

News

Priyanka Shuklaa quit her corporate job to join entertainment industry

Health & Lifestyle

G20: Culture Working Group to meet in Khujaraho

Health & Lifestyle

SC agrees to examineplea on 'menstrual pain leave' next week

Technology

Musk says he may step down as Twitter CEO by 2023 end

Technology

Software company Sprinklr cuts 4% of global workforce

News

Aisha Ahmed: Lack of patience most difficult part of modern relationships

Technology

Marine scientists bat for artificial reefs

Technology

Don't rush investments into AI, warns 'Father of Internet' Vint Cerf

News

Madrid Fashion Week celebrates 77th edition with various events

News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan Akhtar to treat festival-goers with songs from ‘Echoes’ at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

Technology

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US