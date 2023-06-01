scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

New dialysis device safe & effective for treating severe liver failure

By Agency News Desk

London, June 1 (IANS) A novel dialysis device developed for treating severe liver failure has shown to be safe and effective, according to results of the first in-patient trial, led by researchers including those of Indian-origin.

Acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF) occurs in 30 per cent of hospitalised cirrhosis patients, leading to over one million deaths worldwide each year. Currently the only potential treatment for this condition is liver transplantation, which is available to very few patients

The new DIALIVE device was found to be safe and was associated with substantial improvement in the severity of symptoms and organ function in a greater proportion of patients with ACLF, when compared with patients receiving standard of care.

In the trial, 32 patients were treated with DIALIVE or standard of care for up to five days and the outcomes were recorded at days 10 and 28.

The results showed that DIALIVE treatment was associated with significantly faster reversal of ACLF compared with standard of care, with ACLF resolving in about twice the number of patients.

DIALIVE treatment also led to a significant reduction in endotoxins, which are released when bacteria die, and improved albumin function.

“It gives me enormous pleasure to see the promise of this novel liver dialysis device for the treatment of acute-on-chronic liver failure,” said Dr Banwari Agarwal, Chief Investigator of the DIALIVE trial from the Royal Free Hospital, UK.

“The intervention has the potential to transform the care provided to the ever-increasing number of patients and their families suffering from the effects of living with what is essentially a terminal illness for many.

“It has the potential to transform the therapeutic options available to clinicians across the world for patients with ACLF,” said Agarwal, also the Associate Professor at the University College London.

Further, the trial results also showed improvements in biomarkers of systemic inflammation, such as cytokines, endothelial function and markers of cell death. Despite receiving as little as three days’ treatment, patients whose ACLF resolved remained in remission for 28 days afterwards.

The next step will be a larger clinical trial, which if successful could see DIALIVE approved for clinical use within the next three years, said researchers at UCL’s Institute for Liver and Digestive Health, who invented the device.

Worldwide, it is estimated that there are around 100 million people living with cirrhosis of the liver and 10 million who have cirrhosis plus an additional complication.

Around three million of those individuals have ACLF, a condition that can cause liver function to suddenly decline, placing individuals at high risk of short-term death.

–IANS

rvt/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ICC Chairman Barclay, Chief Executive Allardice conclude two-day visit to Lahore
Next article
Job search engine ZipRecruiter lays off 270 employees globally
This May Also Interest You
Technology

RBI issues draft directions on digital payment security controls

News

Rakulpreet Singh-starrer 'I Love You' teaser twists love story into a thriller

News

Myntra Beauty showcases 85K products across 1,450 brands this EORS-18, selection up by 100%

News

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

News

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

News

Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team aims to win its maiden title in Women's Junior Asia Cup

Sports

Australia could play Boland ahead of Hazelwood in WTC final due to Ashes coming up quickly: Gillespie

News

Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

News

Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London

News

Adrija Sinha of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa..': 'Faith is good, but blind faith is not'

News

Kasturi Banerjjee opens up on Asur 2

Sports

Swiss Boxing withdraws from IBA to join newly-formed 'World Boxing'

News

Guneet Monga: I want to make our own ‘Brown Panther’

Sports

'We are distressed and disturbed', 1983 World Cup team express solidarity with protesting wrestlers

News

Who Killed Moosewala?

Technology

YouTube testing 'play counts' feature on its Music app

News

'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US