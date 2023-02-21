scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

New Zealand teenage births halve over decade: Statistics

By News Bureau

Wellington, Feb 21 (IANS) The number of teenage girld in New Zealand giving birth has more than halved over the last decade, thanks to improved education and access to contraception, the country’s statistics department said on Tuesday.

According to Stats NZ, there were 1,719 births registered to teenage women aged under 20 years in 2022, accounting for around one in every 34 births that year, reports Xinhua news agency.

In 2012, there were 3,786 births registered to teenage mothers, accounting for around one in every 16 births that year, it added.

For every 1,000 women in New Zealand aged 15-19, there were 11 births in 2022, down from 25 births in 2012. This is a drop of 55 per cent.

In 2022, 99 per cent of teenage births were to mothers aged 15-19, statistics show.

“The decreasing number of teenage births coincides with improved education and access to contraception,” Stats NZ’s estimates and projections manager Michael MacAskill said.

In 1972, when teenage births peaked, 9,150 teenage women gave birth, accounting for around one in every seven births that year.

At that time, there were 69 births per 1,000 women aged 15-19 years, MacAskill said.

While teenage births generally dropped after 1972, there was a small peak in 2008 when 5,223 births were registered to mothers aged under 20, or one in every 12 births that year. Since then, births to teenage mothers have generally decreased, he said.

The latest New Zealand abortion services annual report shows that the number of induced abortions accessed by teenagers has also decreased over the last decade.

“While the number of teenagers giving birth reduced, the number of women having children in their 30s or older has generally increased,” MacAskill said.

Births to mothers aged more than 40 years old have also generally increased, although still only accounting for a small proportion of total births, he said.

In the 1970s, around one in every 100 births were to mothers aged 40 and above.

In 2022, one in every 25 births were to mothers aged 40 and above, a similar proportion to that in the last 15 years, statistics show.

–IANS

ksk/

Previous article
Women's T20 World Cup: Dot balls are something which is already worrying us, says Harmanpreet
Next article
Covid death toll in Philippines tops 66,000
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US