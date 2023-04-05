scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Now, Congress Rajasthan chief tests Covid positive

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, April 5 (IANS) A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tested positive for Covid, Congress state President Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday was also found infected with the disease.

Dotasra revealed his health status in a tweet.

He had, in fact, had met party state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and several leaders on Tuesday. As both Gehlot and him have tested positive for Covid, the Congress has postponed the conferences to be held in the districts from Thursday.

In his tweet, Dotasra said: “My report has come positive in the COVID test. On the advice of doctors, I have to remain in complete isolation. All of you should also be careful.”

On Tuesday, he had wished speedy recovery to Gehlot.

“I pray to God for your speedy recovery and return to public service. @ashokgehlot51” he had tweeted.

–IANS

arc/vd

Previous article
Delhi's LNJP hospital ready to deal with any emergency amid Covid spike
Next article
Audience loves woman-oriented stories, says Radhika Apte
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Super Cup: Sreenidi Deccan beat NEROCA challenge to ensure Group Stage spot

Sports

La Liga: Things we can expect in Spanish top division in the final 11 matchdays

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan's unbeaten 85, Prabhsimran's 60 help PBKS to 197/4 against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

It was one of those special moments, all players came and lifted me: Kumble recalls his historic 10-wicket haul

Health & Lifestyle

New method for early detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Health & Lifestyle

Parl panel pulls up govt over lack of basic amenities in Anganwadi centres

Health & Lifestyle

G-20 Ambassadors, representatives to attend GITB-12 in Jaipur too

Sports

Former India cricketer and Mumbai great Sudhir Naik passes, aged 78

Technology

Digital transactions see 178% rise in volume in 3 years

News

Audience loves woman-oriented stories, says Radhika Apte

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi's LNJP hospital ready to deal with any emergency amid Covid spike

Fashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan shares shirtless pic, proves why he’s OG muscular star

News

Malayalam movie 'B 32 to 44' trailer unveils satire on 'the perfect body myth'

Sports

Aleksander Ceferin re-elected UEFA President unopposed until 2027

Sports

Wrestler Anuj Kumar selected for coaching camp, Centre tells Delhi HC

Sports

IPL 2023: I keep talking to boys about plans and how to improve, says Mumbai Indians' Brad Hogg

News

Gauahar Khan spotted with baby bump at promotional event of 'IRL: In Real Love'

Sports

Orleans Masters 2023: Saina, Sameer, and Aakarshi ousted; Tanya, Mithun, Priyanshu advance

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US