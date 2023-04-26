scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Odisha reports 542 new Covid cases; one death

By Agency News Desk

Bhubaneswar, April 26 (IANS) Odisha on Wednesday reported detection of 542 Covid-19 cases and one death.

As per the latest official figures, of 7571 new samples tested, 542 (all above 18 years) tested positive. The total number of active cases rose to 3,270.

For the second time in the last four days, Covid-19 cases crossed the 500-mark in Odisha. Last Sunday, the state reported 502 infections.

While new recoveries’ figure is 357, there have been a total 13,30,488 recoveries till now. Cumulative deaths due to Covid are 9,209 while 53 deaths have been attributed to other reasons.

Notably, the Odisha government has already made wearing of face masks mandatory in all health institutions and close door gathering places.

The order is applicable to all healthcare providers during duty hours, all officials and others present in the meetings, during congregation of people particularly in close rooms and persons providing clinical/laboratory & other support services in the hospital setting.

–IANS

bbm/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Walk 3 minutes every half an hour to keep Type-1 diabetes in check
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Dengue fever outbreak in Argentina kills over 40

Technology

TN government releases new rules for online gaming

News

Aayush Sharma gets legal notice for using the title ‘Ruslaan’

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Love to see captains and coaches to be challenged a little bit more tactically', says Aaron Finch on impact player rule

Technology

Google Authenticator's new update to safely backup your one-time codes

Technology

New injectable cell therapy shows promise to treat osteoarthritis

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Guwahati develops liquid marbles for drug delivery, cascade chemical reactions

News

Anil Kapoor takes oxygen therapy, Anupam Kher quips ‘chand pe ja rahe ho’

News

Shah Rukh Khan begins Kashmir shoot for ‘Dunki’

Health & Lifestyle

Assam CM takes stock of Hepatitis A outbreak situation in Guwahati

Technology

Blue tick reappears for many influential users on Twitter

Sports

Militao suspension and Alaba hamstring possible problems for Real Madrid

Sports

IPL 2023: Take responsibility for the loss, should have stood there, admits Nitish Rana

News

Sumeet Raghavan celebrates birthday with 'Wagle Ki Duniya' team

Sports

12 held in Ahmedabad for betting on IPL matches with foreign currency

News

Adnan, Aditi express gratitude as 'Katha Ankahee' completes 100 episodes

Fashion and Lifestyle

'I find saris most comfortable to wear in Indian heat,' says Sonam Kapoor

Feature

VCR: Government wakes up to 51-year-old problem

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US