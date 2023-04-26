Odisha reports 542 new Covid cases; one death

Bhubaneswar, April 26 (IANS) Odisha on Wednesday reported detection of 542 Covid-19 cases and one death.

As per the latest official figures, of 7571 new samples tested, 542 (all above 18 years) tested positive. The total number of active cases rose to 3,270.

For the second time in the last four days, Covid-19 cases crossed the 500-mark in Odisha. Last Sunday, the state reported 502 infections.

While new recoveries’ figure is 357, there have been a total 13,30,488 recoveries till now. Cumulative deaths due to Covid are 9,209 while 53 deaths have been attributed to other reasons.

Notably, the Odisha government has already made wearing of face masks mandatory in all health institutions and close door gathering places.

The order is applicable to all healthcare providers during duty hours, all officials and others present in the meetings, during congregation of people particularly in close rooms and persons providing clinical/laboratory & other support services in the hospital setting.

–IANS

bbm/shb/