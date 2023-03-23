scorecardresearch
Omicron sub-lineage continue to be predominant variant, 349 samples of XBB1.16 detected

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Amid the new Covid surge in the country, the Omicron variant and it’s sub-lineage continue to be the predominant variant in the country.

According to INSACOG data, a total of 349 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB1.16 have been detected in genome sequencing.

Total 349 samples of this variant have been detected in the country in last three months, the data showed.

XBB 1.16 was first found in January. However, while only two samples were found then, the number rose to 138 in February, and in March till date total 204 samples of this variant have been found through genome sequencing.

The highest number of cases of this variant have been found in Maharashtra at 105, followed by Telangana 93, Karnataka 57 and Gujarat 54 as per the data.

The other predominant Omicron variant in the country is XBB.1.5 presently. Total 196 samples of this variant have been found in last three months. Total samples of this variant were 46 in January, which rose to 103 in February and in March, it came down to 47 in genome sequencing.

However, the ministry has said that there is no evidence of increase in the ratio of hospitalisation or mortality due to this variant in the country.

–IANS

avr/vd

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spotted together at lunch
World Golf C'ships-Match Play: Korea's Im produces runaway win as Asian brigade enjoys stellar day one
