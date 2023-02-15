scorecardresearch
One dead, 30 ill after drinking polluted water in Karnataka's Yadgir

By News Bureau

Yadgir (Karnataka), Feb 15 (IANS) A woman died, while more than 30 other persons fell ill after drinking polluted water in a village in Karnataka’s Yadgir district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the incident had taken place in Anapura village of Gurumathakal taluk of Yadgir following sewerage water getting mixed with the pipeline which supplied drinking water to the villagers.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Savithramma. The villagers had symptoms of vomiting and loose motion since Tuesday night, and those with severe symptoms were admitted in a private hospital in neighbouring Telangana.

The 13 persons are admitted to the Yadgir district hospital. The authorities have sent a team of doctors there with an ambulance.

Last October, three persons died and more than 200 fell sick after consuming polluted water in Hotapete village of Shahapur taluk in Yadgir district.

–IANS

mka/vd

'Nation's Homeopath': Mukesh Batra, his amazing story & success mantra
